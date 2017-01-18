The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Bartow is counting on a well-known football figure to help reach its goal at its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 12th Annual FCA Bartow Home Team Fundraising Banquet — set for Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarence Brown Conference Center at 5450 Highway 20 in Cartersville — will feature former Georgia Tech and Georgia State football coach Bill Curry as the guest speaker.

“Coach Curry has a long and successful career in the world of athletics and is an example of someone who used the platform of athletics to reach people for Christ,” FCA Area Director Shannon Boatfield said. “He understood his influence and used that to inspire greater leadership out of his players and coaches.”

A two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro Bowler, Curry uses his experiences from the football field to enlighten people about living a Christian life.

“I accept these opportunities [to speak] in hopes of fulfilling my mission of sharing Christ's message of inclusiveness and unconditional love in these times of illogical hatred and fear,” he said.

Curry, who was Georgia State University’s first head football coach in 2010 and earned the National Coach of the Year title at the University of Alabama in 1989, will be speaking on huddles.

“I think the huddle in football is a good metaphor for life,” he said. “Everybody belongs and is of equal importance.”

Boatfield said the banquet is “our largest fundraising event of the year so it’s a celebration.”

“We hope to both inform and inspire our community,” he said. “We share what has happened in the ministry over the past year and also cast vision for what is to come in the new year.”

Presented by Kennesaw Transportation, the event includes a private sponsors reception with Curry from ​5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m.

“Each table sponsor will have the opportunity to meet and greet Coach Curry and receive a photo with him as well as autographed items selected specifically for them,” Boatfield said. “We will have an entertaining program as well as you’ll hear from coaches and athletes who have been impacted by FCA this year.”

Boatfield said the event raised $75,000 last year, and organizers are shooting for $100,000 this year.

“With table sponsorships, silent auction items and night-of giving, we hope to reach this amount to ensure sustainable ministry programs are being created,” he said.

The money is used for FCA ministry programs throughout the year, including coach Bible studies, team Bible studies, camp scholarships, devotional materials and other ministry resources.

Kennesaw Transportation is once again the top sponsor, Boatfield said.

“We are excited to have Kennesaw Transportation as our presenting sponsor again this year,” he said. “Chuck Patrick and his team have been tremendous in their continuing support of FCA and our programs. They are making an eternal investment in the lives of coaches and students all over Bartow County.”

Sponsorship options are Hall of Fame Sponsor, $2,500; All-American Sponsor, $1,500; All-State Sponsor, $1,000; and All-Region Sponsor, $500. Each level comes with a package of perks that may include tickets to the private reception, items autographed by Curry and recognition in the program and on the FCA website and social media sites.

“Sponsorships are going well, and we always have room for more,” Boatfield said.

Individual tickets also are available for $50 each.

Call the FCA office at 770-334-2379 or email Boatfield at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details on sponsorships or tickets.