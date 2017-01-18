Through its partnership with the Cartersville Elks Lodge, the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter will receive needed assistance in the form of funding and volunteers.

“The grant, titled ‘Community Impact Grant’ by the Elks National Foundation, is an annual $10,000 grant that is awarded to 60 lodges across the country, out of about 200 that apply for it,” said Gary Robinette, past exalted ruler of the Cartersville Elks Lodge. “We are fortunate to have been chosen for this project. It was awarded in November, but we did not get the check until after Jan. 1. The grant funds will cover our support for the shelter for the 2017 year, and we can reapply for two more consecutive years.

“... The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, through lodges all across the country, is all about kids, veterans, drug awareness, the lonely elderly and people in need. We seek programs in our local communities and create our own initiatives that satisfy this mission. The organization’s motto is ‘Elks Care — Elks Share.’”

Since forming in 1996, Good Neighbor has served more than 6,500 people. On average, its 4,600-square-foot shelter — located at 110 Porter St. in Cartersville — that was built in 2001 assists about 700 individuals per year.

“We were absolutely delighted to learn that the Cartersville Elks applied for, and received, a $10,000 grant that will be used in support of the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter,” said Amy Hill, director of development for the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter. “This type of commitment truly makes an impact in the lives of our guests and the place they call ‘home’ during their stay.

“The funds will be dispersed quarterly and will be designated for a specific need identified by the shelter staff. Examples of those needs include evening meals, maintenance for shelter vans, household repairs and supplies.”

She continued, “We are continuously amazed by the generosity and compassion of our community. We are not only excited to receive funding from the Elks, but we’re also excited about the new partnership. Members of the Cartersville Elks will volunteer with us each quarter as we use those funds, allowing them to see firsthand what a difference they’re making in the lives of others. The Good Neighbor shelter is funded by donations from civic organizations, like the Elks, business sponsorships, individual donations, as well as the United Way of Bartow County and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.”

While they are housed, Good Neighbor’s guests are required to find a job within four weeks, and the shelter’s staff helps them establish savings, focus on problem-solving skills and chart out future housing options.

The nonprofit also launched a transitional housing component in July 1, 2013. While being sheltered for a maximum of two years, participants are required to work a minimum of 20 hours per week and attend a post-secondary school nine hours each week, enabling them to attain higher-paying jobs in the future.

“The Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter provides shelter for 30 men, women and families in our community,” Hill said. “We give guests the tools necessary to get back on their feet by requiring them to obtain a job, assist them in ... setting and achieving goals, as well as identifying other services in the community that may be helpful. We also work with guests as they transition in a place of their own. The success stories we see every day are incredibly inspiring.”