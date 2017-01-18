By taking part in the ninth annual Casino Night, Etowah Valley Humane Society’s supporters can help provide homeless pets with a “second chance at having a great life.” Set for Feb. 11, the benefit will be presented from 7 p.m. to midnight at America’s Auto Auction, 444 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.

“This is the ninth annual event, and while I’m not sure of the exact origins, I can tell you that it used to be held at Stonewall Manor, but it outgrew that venue four years ago as attendance has more than doubled,” said Meagan Bryson, EVHS board member. “Last year, over 350 people came out to support our efforts.

“More recently, we started holding the event closer to Valentine’s Day, which allowed us to have not just a Casino Night, but have a little fun with the ‘Vegas Valentine’ theme. I honestly believe it’s one of the reasons we were so successful last year. People get tired of doing the same thing every year, going out to dinner. This is a great night out whether or not you have a special someone, or you just want to go out with your friends.”

She continued, “... I think what helps this event stand out is that there’s nothing like it in our area, and it’s for a great cause. Where else can you go out for a night out like this without heading to Atlanta? This is your chance to get dolled up, get out of the house and have a fun night out, all while you benefit the homeless animals of Bartow County.”

Encouraged to arrive dressed in Vegas-chic attire, attendees will be treated to food, music, a silent auction and Vegas-style casino gaming.

“I joined the EVHS board a little over a year ago, and in that time have become even more personally invested in the cause of helping homeless animals than I was previously,” Bryson said. “I’ve always been a huge animal lover, but to be on the board, put these events together, bring in the funds that then go to saving the lives of animals day in and day out, that is incredibly rewarding. We’re educating the community and providing a second chance to animals that might not otherwise get one.

“Last year alone, we had a record year of less than 30 percent euthanasia, and we saved over 2,400 lives. How cool? When you walk into that shelter, you meet the people who do this hard work every day, and you see the faces of those dogs and cats who have a safe place to sleep, food to eat and ... medical care while they wait on their forever home — how could you not want to do everything you can to help?”

In August, EVHS celebrated its 20th year of operating as a nonprofit. Established in the mid-1990s as the Bartow County Humane Society, the organization changed its name to Etowah Valley Humane Society in 2006, the same year it opened the 4,928-square-foot shelter at 36 Ladds Mountain Road. Costing about $250,000 per year to operate, the facility consists of two staff offices, a quarantine room, two visitation rooms, temperature-controlled kennel runs, a cat room with about 24 cages, a puppy room with more than 20 cages, outdoor kennel runs and an on-site dog park.

“We haven’t had a major fundraiser since last September,” EVHS Director Bryan Canty said. “So having an influx of cash at this time is crucial to give us some momentum going into the spring months and hopefully gathering interest among those that participate to establish partnerships or relationships with as opposed to just contacts for donations.

“We don’t receive any funding from any national animal organizations. So we rely heavily on the margins from adoption fees, the benevolence of private donors and occasional fundraisers. We’re a small nonprofit in a small town competing for the same dollars as the other nonprofits. So we just want to be able to cut out our slice of the pie. The animals are counting on it. They don’t know what circumstances exist outside the shelter. There’s not a reason for them to. We just need to be diligent to make sure that we do our very best and give them a second chance at having a great life.”

For more information about purchasing tickets, costing $60 for general admission or $75 for VIP, call the EVHS at 770-383-3338 or visit BetOnHomelessPets.com.