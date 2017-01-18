RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Excel Christian Academy student Gracie McGhee receives her school's Citizenship Award from National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Etowah Chapter National Defense Chairman Hilary Williams at the DAR's Youth Citizenship Awards ceremony Tuesday at the Cartersville Civic Center.

Anyone who thinks the younger generation is a bunch of spoiled brats hasn’t met this year’s Good Citizenship winners.

A number of outstanding elementary and middle school students were recognized for their patriotism Tuesday afternoon at the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Etowah Chapter’s annual Youth Citizenship Awards program at the Cartersville Civic Center.

“I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful group of students,” said National Defense Chairwoman Hilary Williams, who was in charge of the program for the first time.

The schools chose students who “other children can look up as friendship and someone who does well in school as far as their grades and extracurricular activities,” Williams said.

Teachers and principals from every elementary and middle school in the Bartow County and Cartersville systems were on hand to introduce and talk about their representatives, who received certificates and medals from the DAR.

Excel Christian Academy also had one of its two representatives there but didn’t have a faculty member present.

Woodland Middle Principal Matt Gibson said his school’s winner, Monterya Morrow, is the “epitome of what this award embodies.”

“She’s a hard worker,” he said. “She always strives to do her best in everything she does. She’s shown an active interest not only in Georgia history but American history. She’s always participating in class. Her teachers rave about the amount of participation she has each day, how much she wants to learn and how she brings others alongside her in that. She displays a lot of pride in herself and her community and her school, and she loves to learn about the local history that’s around us.”

Monterya, 14, was thrilled to represent her school.

“I felt very privileged and very happy that my school decided to choose me out of all the eighth-graders that there is,” she said, noting she was notified about two weeks before the ceremony. “They called me to the counselors, and they told me I’d been picked for this for being an outstanding student and for doing what I’m supposed to do.”

In introducing Jack Rood as Adairsville Middle School’s representative, Principal Dr. Brian Knuchel recalled seeing the eighth-grader in the hallways as a sixth-grader who always said hi to him and always had a smile on his face.

“Jack is one of those students that you look forward to seeing each day in the hallway,” he said. “... He’s not changed a bit. If you see him in the hallway today, he’s still smiling. He’s a very positive young man.”

Jack, son of South Central Assistant Principal Jason Rood, is prepared to learn when he enters the classroom each day and is wearing his trademark smile, according to his teachers.

“They say a challenge does not scare Jack,” Knuchel said. “He wants to complete each task to perfection, even the smallest task. He’s committed to hard work. His classmates also love him. ... He can often be found helping other students in the classroom.”

“I feel pretty special that out of all of my peers that all of my teachers picked me,” Jack said.

The 13-year-old said he found out he’d won the award about a month ago.

“The principal called me into his office, and I was pretty nervous because I didn’t know [why],” he said.

Clear Creek Elementary Gateway teacher Robin Morrow said her school’s choice for the award, fifth-grader Cara Davidson, was an easy one.

“The teachers and administrators had no trouble describing her and her outstanding character and qualifications for this award,” she said. “Miss Cara Davidson is a quiet leader who leads by example. She is well-liked by all of her peers and was elected president of the 4-H Club at Clear Creek. She’s a serious student who strives for excellence in all that she does. She has maintained all A’s or E’s on all of her report cards since the beginning of kindergarten.”

Morrow said Cara’s teachers described her as “kind, having a contagious smile, hard-working and a model student.”

The 10-year-old, who found out last week that she had been chosen, said she felt “really proud” to represent her school.

Fifth-grade teacher Marilyn Palmer said she had a hard decision to make when asked to recommend someone to represent Cartersville Elementary this year.

“And when I thought over some of the fantastic students that I have, Jaycee rose to the top, Jaycee Morgan,” she said. “She is very responsible, very dependable, a pleasure to have in class, always smiling, always helpful, a good friend to other students, very cooperative, a lot of the words here that were used to describe a very good representative and citizen. ... I’m very proud of her.”

Other elementary school winners were Clare Garland from Adairsville, Erick Perez from Allatoona, Kra’Shounda Goode from Cloverleaf, Stacy Trujillo from Emerson, Faith Owens from Euharlee, David Archer from Excel, Hannah Hale from Hamilton Crossing, Kelsey Sisk from Kingston, Ashton Walterman from Mission Road, Jenna Clair Hendley from Pine Log, Sydney Rhodes from Taylorsville and Sydnie Atilano from White.

The other middle school representatives were Evan Slocum from Cartersville, Katelyn Ruff from Cass, Gracie McGhee from Excel and Payton Dunn from South Central.