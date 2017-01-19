RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Anna Staver looks on as her son, Jonathon, left, tests the wheels on the stagecoach that he and his brother Liam, a seventh-grader at South Central Middle School, were building at the school's STEAM Night Tuesday. Buy photo

South Central Middle School took a step back into the Wild West this week.

In partnership with the Booth Western Art Museum, the Emerson school had its first family Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Night Tuesday in the cafeteria, and students learned all about the stagecoaches that were a major mode of transportation in the 1800s.

“The Booth Western Museum has a wonderful program for STEAM, and the wonderful staff at the museum provided us the opportunity to have them host this educational event at our school,” said Assistant Principal Kevin Muldoon, who coordinated the event. “South Central had not hosted a STEAM Night previously through parent-involvement nights so we wished to incorporate a program like STEAM to our family curriculum nights.”

Director of Education Patty Dees said the school “requested assistance from the Booth to introduce STEAM to parents and students.”

“We believed the hands-on approach of this workshop would be ideal in teaching the concepts of STEAM as well as promote collaboration, creativity and innovation, 21st century learning skills,” she said.

Muldoon said the school’s intention in having a family STEAM Night was to “hopefully have more events like this one every year.”

“It would be wonderful to develop a program that would be an annual event at our school,” he said.

During the 90-minute event, the Booth presented an educational program on stagecoaches to the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders and their parents and provided materials for them to create one of their own.

“Stagecoaches play an important role in the history of transportation in America and are icons of Western culture,” Dees said. “The Booth has two stagecoaches in its permanent collection, and students are always fascinated by them. Stagecoaches work on simple wheel-and-axle technology so they are perfect for a STEAM activity.”

“Students and parents discussed the history of stagecoaches with Diane [Parks], the presenter for the evening, as well as watched a short video on how stagecoaches are made,” Muldoon said. “Then students were provided materials such as plastic lids, paper plates, plastic straws and wooden dowels to re-create the stagecoaches they had been discussing.”

Muldoon said he hopes students “learned to appreciate the use of science, technology and engineering and math to develop their own replicas of stagecoaches.”

“Families worked together to design and build their very own stagecoaches,” he said. “Students learned team-building skills as they had to work with each other to re-create a stagecoach using specific materials. They also had to be resourceful and creative in how they used the materials provided to them. Each stagecoach came out differently, where students could appreciate their own individuality.”

The stagecoach-building activity was popular because the “students and parents were able to problem-solve and discuss designs together,” Muldoon said.

“This activity was definitely more hands-on and dynamic,” he said.

Dees and Muldoon said they were “very pleased” with the outcome of the first-time event.

“We are even more impressed with how our students and parents who came together to create these wonderful stagecoaches,” Muldoon said, noting “a number” of them participated.

“We were very pleased with the enthusiasm of the students, parents and teachers at SCMS,” Dees said. “The process was a great experience for students and generated lots of interest for future STEAM projects.”