Cartersville City schools are facing a severe shortage.

The school district is in dire need of adult volunteers in the community to commit to serving one hour a week as mentors for at-risk students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Mentoring is one of the easiest and biggest ways to give back to our community,” school social worker Maria Hoffman said.

“A mentor has the opportunity to truly change the life of a child. The quote by John Shipp speaks volumes as to why one should mentor: ‘Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story.’”

The school system and the community reap many benefits from having a mentoring program, which asks its volunteers to commit to one child for one hour a week for one school year.

“When a child is paired with a mentor, it builds their self-esteem and their confidence in themselves,” Hoffman said. “Research shows that it improves their school attendance, grades and their graduation rates. We have also seen a decrease in discipline referrals. Increasing their school success equals increased future life success.”

While there are children in all four schools who still need to be paired with a mentor, the primary school currently has the longest waiting list, Hoffman said.

To try to make a dent in that list, the school district is having a one-hour mentor training session Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cartersville City Schools Board of Education at 15 Nelson St.

“New mentors are provided information about being a mentor in the school system, activities they can work on with their mentees and a free background screening,” Hoffman said.

Mentors, who must be 18 or older to avoid transportation barriers and other conflicts, are allowed to make certain requests about their mentee.

“New mentors have the opportunity to request which school, gender and the dates/times that work best for their schedules,” Hoffman said. “We want to remove all barriers from someone becoming a mentor and ensure that we make successful matches.”

There are all kinds of ways for mentors and mentees to interact.

“The activity largely depends on the age of the child,” Hoffman said. “Some of the activities can be playing cards or board games, reading books, coloring or eating lunch. I look forward to spending time with my mentee on Thursdays during her lunch break. We are able to visit while we are eating, and we can usually fit in a couple hands of Uno, Phase 10 or Jenga.”

Those who are interested in volunteering as a mentor can call Mentor Canes Coordinator Lori Patch at 470-227-0221 for more information.