Continuing to inject “fresh energy” into the Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre, the Cartersville venue will present the Lonesome River Band Feb. 4.

“This is the first time that the Lonesome River Band has performed at The Grand,” said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. “Each year we try to include a bluegrass show as part of the series as our audiences respond so well. We have been wanting to invite Lonesome River Band for some time, and things worked out for it this year. This band has received so many awards that it is impossible to name them all. Banjo player Sammy Shelor is one of the most award-winning players of his generation. Just last year, LRB received nominations by the IBMA in five categories.

“Lonesome River Band has been around for a long time. Their roots are in the old-time bluegrass, but they keep the sound fresh, mixing in a rock ‘n’ roll beat at times and taking risks with new sounds.”

As with the other offerings in the entertainment series, Lonesome River Band’s concert will start at 7 p.m.

According to http://lonesomeriverband.com, “Since its formation 34 years ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in Bluegrass music. Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the group that is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. With two stellar lead vocalists, Brandon Rickman (guitar) and newest member Jesse Smathers (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Barry Reed (bass), the band seamlessly comes together, performing the trademark sound that fans continue to embrace.

“This award-winning band is again building on the familiar while adding bold progressiveness to its legend with the March 19, 2016 Mountain Home Music Company album, Bridging the Tradition that made its debut at #2 on Billboard’s Top 10 Bluegrass Album Chart. The album received a 2016 IBMA Award Nomination for Album of the Year along with ‘Thunder & Lightning’ for Song of the Year, ‘[Rocking] of the Cradle’ for Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year, and Sammy Shelor for Banjo Performer of the Year. Lonesome River Band is continuing to evolve in the ever-changing landscape of Bluegrass and Acoustic Country music. With this new album, the band once again delivers incredible, ground-breaking music that is rooted in the tradition it began decades ago.”

Following Lonesome River Band’s performance, the series will wrap up with “A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Tom Tiratto,” March 4; and Restless Heart, April 22.

“The Century Bank Entertainment Series has been going very well this year,” Cox said. “Last year, we brought back some favorite shows from the past, so this year we are trying some new shows. I think this has given the series a lot of fresh energy and new fans. With the successes we have had in the past, our patrons trust us to provide high-quality entertainment. Even if they haven’t heard a particular performer before, they are excited about new experiences. We hope to keep growing and reaching out to a wide variety of audiences.”

Individual event tickets for the Century Bank Entertainment Series are $25 for orchestra level seats and $20 for balcony level seats.

Further details and tickets can be obtained by phone, 770-386-7343; online at www.thegrandtheatre.org and the Facebook page, “Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre;” or in person at the ticket office, 7 N. Wall St. Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m.