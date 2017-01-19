In “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell,” TheatreExtreme will provide patrons a “hilarious” glimpse into the creation of the screenplay for “Gone With the Wind.”Opening Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building’s Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

“This show is an original work from the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, written by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger that we wanted to bring to Cartersville,” said Meghann Humphreys, director of “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell” and co-founder of TheatreExtreme. “It is a slightly different approach to telling the story of how the ‘Gone With the Wind’ screenplay was rewritten in seven days by three sleep-deprived men living on bananas, peanuts and coffee.

“We knew Cartersville would love it because ‘Gone With the Wind’ is a classic book and film that so many people in our community love. It is also perfect for this time of year because it is hilarious and fast. Audiences will warm up quickly from laughter and still have time after the show to head out to a local restaurant to enjoy food and drinks with friends.”

Following the opening performance, “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell” will be presented Jan. 28 and Feb. 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

“The characters are based on real people who actually did rewrite the ‘Gone With the Wind’ screenplay within seven days living on nothing but bananas, peanuts and coffee,” Humphreys said. “David O. Selznick was unhappy with the original script and, at great cost, he stopped all filming and enlisted the help of Ben Hecht and Victor Fleming. Of course, enlisted is maybe too generous a word for the way Ben Hecht was recruited since he was pulled out of bed.

“These guys are locked in one room for an entire week until the script is finished, so of course, tempers flare and much hilarity ensues. Audiences are going to love this because there are so many references to the actual film interwoven in the script. They are going to have fun picking them out during the show. It’s also a riot to see how some of the most iconic parts of the film could have been created.”

Consisting of a four-member cast, “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell” will feature Daniel Rich as David O. Selznick, producer; David Ely as Victor Fleming, director; Duane Ellis as Ben Hecht, writer; and Donna Young as Miss Peabody, secretary extraordinaire.

“My character is the secretary of David O. Selznick,” Young said. “She is really the ‘brains behind the organization.’ She keeps Selznick on task and organized. She is highly efficient, a little sarcastic and has a subtle sense of humor. She loves ‘Gone With the Wind’ and is super excited ... Selznick is producing this classic.

“... It’s fun to watch behind the scenes as these iconic moviemakers slog their way through an insurmountable task with no sleep or solid food. This show is fast paced and funny. Everyone will enjoy the ‘GWTW’ references and way the show unfolds. It’s a great evening of fun and laughter.”

Tickets for “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell” are $15 and can be purchased prior to the event by visiting ShowTix4U.com or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .