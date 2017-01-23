RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Victor Mulinix of Kingston stands next to his Artists' Choice Award image at the opening reception of "Winter Exhibit —Artist's Choice" Saturday at the Downtown Gallery, 13 N. Wall St. in Cartersville. Buy photo

Titled “Still Life,” Victor Mulinix’s photograph recently captured the Artists’ Choice Award for the Downtown Gallery’s “Winter Exhibit.”Opened Saturday, the display will continue through April 30 at 13 N. Wall St. in Cartersville.

“When I was going to the Booth Western Art Museum’s cowboy days ... I saw somebody’s display that had this table of things on it,” Mulinix said. “I thought it would make a good, large image that ... would go behind a sofa or behind a bar or something like that. ... So I did what’s called a panorama. I made three shots of the image, which I combined to make one total image. And it is mounted on canvas.

“[The award] gives recognition of the quality of my work and my fellow exhibitors liked what I did. I appreciate being recognized by my fellow exhibitors.”

The Kingston resident’s “Still Life” is one of 103 artistic creations featured in the “Winter Exhibit – Artist’s Choice.” The offering includes 56 pieces of art and four sculptures from Booth Artists’ Guild members and 43 images captured from Booth Photography Guild members.

According to a news release from the Booth Western Art Museum, “The Downtown Gallery ... sells original art by regional artists as well as prints, posters, books and sculpture by artists in the Booth museum collection. Downtown Gallery is an effort by Booth Western Art Museum to help highlight the talents of local and regional artists and move Cartersville towards becoming a more art focused community. Regional artists wishing to show their art at the Downtown Gallery must be members of the Booth Artists’ Guild or Booth Photography Guild.”

For more information about the Downtown Gallery, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 770-387-4330 or visit www.downtowngallery.org.