Bartow County’s two school superintendents are hoping for the best when it comes to what the state legislature will do for education this year.

The Georgia General Assembly, which convened Jan. 9, will consider several education issues during the 2017 legislative session, including teacher pay, funding for driver’s education, charter school accountability and raising the mandatory education age, according to LegiScan.

Concerning teacher pay, Bartow County School Superintendent Dr. John Harper said calculating a teacher’s salary with a formula, especially one that includes student performance as a factor, would be problematic.

“The problem with using a formula to determine pay is deciding on the appropriate factors and the weight of those factors,” he said. “What will we use to determine a teacher’s value? Will the socioeconomic circumstances of the students be taken into account? When you consider that if a person is struggling to have their basic needs met, such as food, shelter, rest, safety and security, it is a challenge to motivate them. Some of our students come to school without the assurance of stability at home, and this can affect their performance in the classroom. How do we create a formula to measure teacher performance that adequately evaluates the varied situations in which teachers work?”

While Cartersville School Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley didn’t want to comment on teacher salaries, he was “pleased about Gov. Deal’s decision to give teachers 2 percent salary increases” in the fiscal year 2018 budget but was “disappointed” he didn’t “further reduce the austerity cuts” for local school systems.

House Resolution 1 proposes an amendment to the state Constitution that would dedicate certain existing fees and assessments to funding driver’s education and training courses in public schools with ninth through 12th grades.

Harper called driver’s education a “beneficial program” but said funding would have to come from somewhere else because local school districts “cannot afford to shoulder the majority of the cost.”

“Hopefully, we will see Joshua’s Law do what it was intended to do, and the funding received will be passed along to school systems to fund driver’s education programs,” he said.

Joshua’s Law — which requires 16-year-olds applying for a license to complete a driver’s education course and 40 hours of supervised driving — originally established a 5 percent fee on traffic offenses like DUIs to fund driver’s training for teenagers, but that fee has dropped to 1.5 percent. And according to a WSB-TV report, very little of the money collected has actually been spent on driver’s ed programs.

House Bill 26 would raise the mandatory education age for students from 16 to 17 in an effort to keep them in school longer.

Even though he understands the intent, Harper said he doesn’t agree that raising the mandatory age would help in the fight to keep students in school until they graduate.

“Students drop out of school in more ways than failing to attend,” he said. “We need to continue to find ways to reach students and to broaden our career technical education opportunities. Many students who are not interested in attending college will remain in school to receive training in employable skills such as our welding and HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] programs.”

House Bill 23 deals with certain accountability requirements for charter schools that would provide for more transparency.

Hinesley, whose school system is a charter system, said he thinks any charter school that receives public funds “should have the same accountability and transparency as public schools.”

He also said the Every Student Succeeds Act — a change to the No Child Left Behind Act — recently passed by Congress is “one issue that could positively impact our school system.”

“I am pleased the state is looking at this legislation, and the state can now make substantial improvements to its accountability and assessment systems,” he said. “I support an alignment between state accountability and federal accountability regulations. Right now, it appears there are more state regulations than federal. We hope that the legislature will review all accountability requirements. Ultimately, I feel the less legislation you have, the better when it comes to our school systems.”

Other bills being considered by legislators this session include House Bill 16, which deals with bullying and harassment issues; House Bill 24, which, relating to employment under the Quality Basic Education Act, would offer incentive pay for quality teachers in schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families; and Senate Bill 3, which would enact the Creating Opportunities Needed Now to Expand Credentialed Training Act to provide industry credentialing for students who complete certain focused programs of study.