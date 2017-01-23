Featuring a new location this year, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Mardi Gras benefit will continue combining lively entertainment and philanthropy. Starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, the sixth annual event will be presented at the LakePoint Champions Center — 261 Stars Way in Cartersville — and feature music, dancing, New Orleans style food and a silent auction.

“The event is 21 [and] older as we have a cash bar,” said Lacy McClung, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Outreach Ministry Committee chair. “We will have a New Orleans style dinner catered by Flavorful Events and DJ Don Julio will provide amazing dance music. Louis Tonsmeire of Tonsmeire Studio has been so generous as he serves as our auctioneer and official photographer. He is so much fun as an auctioneer, and he generously donates the money from the pictures to the Red Door Food Pantry. You can have a picture made for $20, and we will email it to you so you can make as many prints as you like for family and friends. The silent auction has a variety of items from local merchants ranging from artwork, treats from Olive Tree & Vine, It’s About Time and many, many more. I think there is something ... for every budget and interest.

“The event has grown so much over the past few years that we need to keep increasing the size of the venue, which is an incredible blessing. Our event makes such a lovely couples’ night out. The proximity of the event to Valentine’s Day is also a great opportunity to find a gift and celebrate as well. I also think our participants feel good knowing that any money they spend that night supports people in Bartow County.”

She continued, “So many times we donate to charities, but we never get to see what happens to the money. If you are ever at the intersection of Church Street and Bartow Street on a Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, when we distribute food, you can absolutely see your generosity at work. Those bags of food really help people stretch their food budget, sometimes temporarily and sometimes longer. This money allows us to make that happen week after week.”

As in past years, the Mardi Gras benefit will support the Episcopal church’s Outreach Ministry, in particular its Red Door Food Pantry.

“The food pantry distributes food weekly to low income families at our physical site as well as through Backpack Buddies,” McClung said. “Our food pantry has expanded its role this year by partnering with the BLESS Coalition, a nonprofit started at CrossPoint City Church. We provided the food that went out during their Hope for Christmas event. We also support the Family Promise program which provides transitional housing to homeless families. All of these programs are right here in Bartow County.

“The Mardi Gras benefit allows us to earn enough money for our annual operating budget plus some. ... Last year, we were able to purchase new commercial freezers [for the Red Door Food Pantry]. We need the freezers to store frozen foods, especially meat which is one of the most expensive sources of protein. Unfortunately, we were not able to provide much meat, because we simply did not have a place to store it. The freezers allow us to offer a greater variety to the patrons. We were also able to finance our expansion/contribution to the BLESS Coalition. We are sharing Christ’s love by sharing food. Last year’s benefit raised $10,000.”

Affiliated with the Atlanta Community Food Bank since 2013, the Red Door Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. As McClung noted, the pantry is situated on the corner of Bartow and Church streets, behind the Episcopal church. Currently, the food ministry assists between 100 to 120 families each week.

“From Jan. 1 through July 31, 2016, we served 1,728 families,” said Karen Tindall, volunteer coordinator for the Red Door Food Pantry. “During this time, these families received 31,303.09 standard pounds of food, and 6,759 pounds of extra food that was donated by the community. About half of our patrons are from one [to] two person homes with most of these over 50 years of age. ... Hunger doesn’t see religion, race, etc. Life happens to all of us. A number of our patrons have jobs, but then illness hits the family, and they can’t afford to pay their bills or they make minimum wage.

“Just this week a family came to us desperate with a toddler and infant — their house had burned down and they lost everything. They were trying to get some food. I was heartbroken one time when a young mother rushed in right before closing. She was frantic because both she and her husband had lost their jobs; they had a young daughter, and they needed food. Her desperation was compounded because she had gotten lost looking for the food pantry. Sometimes people are embarrassed, and they let us know they have never needed help before. One homeless man walks ... several miles to reach us. We are a small church with limited resources, but with the support of the community we are able to help those in need from the community.”

Costing $45 per person, tickets for the Mardi Gras benefit need to be purchased in advance. Tickets can be obtained online at cartersvillemardigras.com, which also requires a $3.47 processing fee for each patron, or at the church office, 205 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming fundraiser, visit www.ascensioncartersville.org or call 770-382-2626.