Inspired to “take stand,” Shayne Benowitz joined scores of other participants in the Women’s March on Washington Saturday. Currently residing in Miami Beach, Florida, the 1999 graduate of Cartersville High School is a journalist and contributor to The Telegraph in London and the Miami Herald.

“I was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton, and I volunteered for her campaign because I wanted to help elect the first female president of the United States of America,” Benowitz said. “I’ve found Trump reprehensible since 2011 when he became a voice in the birther movement against President Obama. He ran a campaign based on hate, bigotry, misogyny and xenophobia. His values are not the American values I was raised to cherish. I was shattered to learn that he won the Electoral College, while losing the popular vote to Hillary by a margin of 2.9 million.

“It felt like a physical affront. His disrespect of women, from disparaging our looks to boasting about sexual assault — and being accused of it, threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade and defund Planned Parenthood, is a direct assault on my civil rights. His campaign rhetoric and policy promises also threaten the civil rights and dignity of the LGBTQ community, African Americans, Muslims, immigrants and refugees. This is not only the most severe threat to civil rights in my lifetime, but his lack of experience and poor temperament is also a threat to Western democracy, our national security and reputation on the national stage. I made plans to attend the march in D.C. very quickly after his election win, because I felt it my duty to take a stand. I love the country I live in for all its diversity, freedom and opportunities, and it’s my responsibility to fight for it.”

In addition to the Washington, D.C., march, similar events transpired across the globe. Estimates range from at least 470,000 to more than 1 million people gathered at the nation’s capital.

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore,” stated the Women’s March on Washington website, https://www.womensmarch.com. “The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

“We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.”

Amazed and pleased with the march’s turnout, Benowitz called the movement’s overall message “inclusive and intersectional and powerful.”

“The sheer volume and diversity was stunning,” Benowitz said. “From the moment I touched down in DCA, I was overwhelmed with emotions spotting different women in their pink pussy hats, from a younger disabled queer woman to an older woman with white hair being picked up curbside by what looked like her adult daughters. It was powerful to see all these different women making the statement that we will not be bullied.

“The rally and march was a total adrenaline rush. There were so many great signs and chants. The message was inclusive and intersectional and powerful. We marched slowly with a crowd up Independence Avenue along the [National] Mall, past the Washington Monument and toward the White House. There was a small band playing patriotic music at one point and a group carrying a giant Constitution for people to sign. When we reached the White House, we made it all the way to the gate and it felt so empowering to be at the foot of the White House with this crowd demanding our voices be heard.”

For Benowitz, the recent presidental election and the Women’s March have underscored her interest in advocating for civil rights.

“It’s been reported that three times more people attended the Women’s March on Washington than Trump’s inauguration and 3 million people marched worldwide,” Benowitz said. “It was the largest presidential protest in U.S. history. I knew a lot of women would show up in D.C., but I was overwhelmed by all the marches across our country and around the world. What a strong statement of resistance.

“On Sunday, I walked past the Newseum on the Mall, which displays the front pages of newspapers from every state, as well as national and international. Every newspaper, except for maybe two had the Women’s March as front page news. Walking though the National Portrait Gallery’s American President wing, which turns into the Civil Rights wing, on Sunday was also powerful. It was filled with women in town for the march and on the walls hung nothing but portraits of white men. The disconnect was jarring in the diverse America we live in today. But to see the Civil Rights wing, after having participated in the protest the day before, I felt connected to a legacy of fighting for social justice and equality in our nation and I felt extremely proud and humbled.”

She continued, “In the short term, I plan to stay involved in grassroots resistance movements in Miami and use my voice to speak out against hatred. Women’s reproductive rights and access to affordable healthcare are important to me, so I want to get involved with Planned Parenthood. Protecting and advocating for immigrant women and children is also a cause dear to my heart. I want to make sure that the neediest among us have a voice. In the long term, I think this election will be life changing for me, whether that means going back to school or running for office. It’s been a wake up call and has made me re-evaluate my priorities.”