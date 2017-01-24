For two Bartow County residents, attending the 58th Presidential Inauguration went in the books as a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will never be forgotten.

Brandon Roberts of White and Lisa Loggins of Cartersville were part of a 20-member group from the Cherokee County Republican Party Elect Trump Committee, Sutallee Baptist Church and the Academy at Double H Ranch that witnessed President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence take their oaths of office Friday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“The ceremony was a great experience,” Roberts, 21, said. “It was an awe-inspiring experience to be able to witness it. I really enjoyed being present for the ceremony.”

Watching the two leaders take their oaths was the highlight of the trip for him.

“The best moment for me was on Friday, just being able to stand on the National Mall and see the swearing-in take place,” he said. “It was such an awesome experience.”

Loggins, 50, said it was “exciting to be there among other Americans.”

“God was center in the ceremony,” she said. “At one time, I looked around and saw many different nationalities together, praying with their head bowed to our creator. It brought tears to my eyes. Hope was in our eyes, hope that tomorrow would be better than today.”

The pair also attended the welcome concert featuring country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday night.

Loggins said the concert, which “made me smile,” was her favorite part of the four-day trip.

“Thursday night had to be it for me,” she said, noting she loved the patriotism exhibited that night. “To see the president-elect sing along with the performers at the base of the Lincoln Memorial and those in the crowd singing along with him was an exuberating moment.”

Roberts said the concert also was “definitely a highlight for me,” especially with the National Mall being “packed with supporters, and everyone was standing in a united front.”

“I really enjoyed the music,” he said. “To hear Lee Greenwood sing ‘God Bless The USA’ and Toby Keith sing ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue’ and ‘American Solider’ was very moving. It made me feel so proud to be an American. And, of course, when President Trump came out and gave a speech, that was wonderful. To top it all off, the fireworks display at the end was spectacular, with some of them displaying ‘USA’ in the sky.”

Loggins said their Inauguration Day began at 8:30 a.m. with a trip on the Metro to the Federal Center SW station.

“The Metro station was packed with eager ticket holders,” she said. “When we got off at the station, the line was so long that it was wrapped from the check-in spot, past the Metro station and doubled back. The people in the line were patient. We met people from around the U.S. Gave several interviews as we waited in the line. Our group grew as we met new friends that were alone and joined us. It amazed me how many traveled to the event without a buddy or anyone with them. Just got on a plane and came alone.”

The group found a place to stand on the mall and “waited for the festivities to begin,” Loggins said.

“Everything was on time,” she said. “The chanting and the cheering was overwhelming.”

Roberts said there were “millions of other people” at the Capitol to watch the inauguration, contrary to what some media photos tried to indicate.

“I can personally attest that the mall was packed with people,” he said. “The pictures floating around showing not many people are completely inaccurate.”

After the ceremony, the group took the train to the Edgar Restaurant inside The Mayflower Hotel to have lunch, Loggins said.

“[We] watched the protests and the parade from our seats,” she said. “Got some souvenirs and went back to the hotel, where we watched the parade finish and had pizza with friends and [turned] in for the night.”

Security for the festivities was “very tight” and “everywhere,” the pair said.

“The group had to go through several security checkpoints,” Roberts said. “We felt very safe and are very grateful to law enforcement personnel who kept us safe.”

“They stood proud and ready to help at anytime needed,” Loggins said. “I felt safe, even among all the people I did not know. Never felt harmed or threatened.”

Besides attending the inauguration events, the group had time to do some sightseeing.

“I also toured the Cannon House [Office] Building when we picked up our tickets,” said Roberts, who stayed an extra day in the city. “I was able to get an up-close view of the Washington Monument and World War II Memorial.”

Loggins said she “walked and walked and walked” and “got to see a good many monuments.”

Both travelers said the trip was unforgettable.

“Our trip was short but full of lots of history, kindness and a melting pot of differences,” Loggins said. “I will never forget the experience. For me, it was a big check off my bucket list.”

“It was an awesome experience, one that I will remember for a lifetime,” Roberts said. “The only thing that would've made it better would have been to be closer to the Capitol so we could have a better view of the ceremony. Nevertheless, just to be there with people that I care about was just amazing.”

Roberts said he is “really looking forward to what the future holds” for the country with its new leadership.

“President Trump has already got to work signing orders to lessen the burden of the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — and has talked to the prime minister of Israel to offer our support,” he said. “I think he is going to be a strong leader for our country and be a champion for the people. That was the main message in his inaugural address, that now is the time that government would be returned to the people.”