They may not have made it to the state championship, but Clear Creek Elementary School’s robotics team members did well in the super-regional competition.

The CCES Master Builders Red Team — fifth-grader Katelyn Miller; fourth-graders Peyton Bowen, O’Rion Carter, Mackenzie Cornett, Kaitlin Ferguson and Bryson Wheeler; and third-graders Hayden Erickson, Ramona Jensen, Noah Paige and Cooper Souders — competed against 33 other teams from across northwest Georgia Jan. 14 at the KellRobotics Super-Regional Competition in Marietta and “had a great day,” said Gateway teacher Robin Morrow, who coaches the team with fifth-grade teacher Susan Gilmore and Gateway teacher Shelly Abernathy.

“The team earned high marks in core values and robot design,” she said. “The most exciting part of the day was when the team’s robot successfully accomplished every mission the team knows during the third robot round.”

Morrow said she was “very pleased” with her team’s performance.

“While they did not advance, the team has shown impressive growth throughout this year,” she said, noting the eight highest-scoring teams moved on to state. “We will begin putting together next year’s team this spring, and we are hopeful to put together a strong group of experienced members to tackle next year’s challenge — hydrodynamics."

At the competition, the team’s robot, Claw Grabber, had to perform a number of missions related to the theme, Animal Allies.

“During the three meetings between the [regional and super-regional] competitions, the team tried to tackle three new missions, but they ultimately ran out of time,” Morrow said. “They did, however, strengthen several programs by creating a LEGO-built jig to assist in the placement of the robot and delivery models.”

The team’s strongest event at the competition was the third robot round, though it didn’t start out well, Morrow said.

“At the beginning of the round, the team had a mishap,” she said. “However, the team worked well together and found ways to overcome the challenge, ultimately earning their highest score this season. The score of 63 put them in the top third of robot performance for the competition.”

Team members also had to visit three sets of judges, who listened to the team’s research presentation, interviewed them and scored them on core values, robot design and project presentation.

“The team scored higher in some areas — core values and robot design — and received encouraging feedback in other areas,” Morrow said. “The judges were very complimentary of the team’s young age and accomplishments thus far. The competition age ranges from 9 to 14 years old so many teams are much older.”

Judges also were impressed with the “students’ ability to advocate for their team,” Morrow said.

“At the competition, the students are the only ones allowed to question judges or challenge a decision,” she said. “In several instances, our team members challenged some decisions, and they were successful in convincing the judge to make a change. The head referee was highly impressed with the team.”

Red team members were happy overall with their results.

“I think the robot did good because we got all of our programs working during the third round,” fourth-grader Mackenzie Cornett, 9, said. “The other rounds, we did good because we got faster with changing programs.”

Third-grader Noah Paige said he thought their performance was “really good.”

“In the last robot round, we did our best,” he said.

The 8-year-old also thought their teamwork was great.

“In the core values room, we had to do an activity,” he said. “We voted on how to do it because that’s how our team makes decisions. We included everyone in our group. My team worked really well together.”

The team’s research project on crayfish got some unexpected exposure when members were finally able to share it, via Skype, with HATponics CEO Ryan Cox the week before the competition, Morrow said.

“He is an expert in the aquaponics farming and has traveled the world, empowering communities and schools to solve the world’s hunger problem through aquaponics,” she said. “He was very impressed with the group’s solution for the crayfish. The team designed and built a safe habitat for the crayfish to protect it from the catfish in the aquarium and meet the needs and characteristics of the crayfish. The habitat is basically a basket with rocks and plastic plants glued to it with a jar to provide a cozy home within it.

“Mr. Cox was so pleased with the project, he asked permission to share it with the staff at the Georgia Aquarium at a meeting the following week. The team videotaped their presentation, and Mr. Cox shared it with the staff at the Georgia Aquarium. He recently reported that everyone loved it, and it was a big hit.”