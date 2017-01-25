RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Participating in Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of the Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy facility at The Hope Center in Cartersville were, left to right, Hope Center Director Chase Adams, Radiation Oncologist Mark Quinn, Jay Curtin of Summitt Radiology, Medical Oncologist Madhir Uppalapati, Cartersville Medical Center (CMC) CEO Keith Sandlin, Radiation Oncologist Satyer Mehta, CMC COO Lori Rakes, and Greg McDonald, a surgeon with The Harbin Clinic. The Hope Center is a service of Cartersville Medical Center. Buy photo

Bartow cancer patients requiring specialized radiation therapy may soon receive treatment without having to leave the county.

The Hope Center at Cartersville Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on an addition that will house the Truebeam Radiotherapy System, one of the cutting edge technologies in cancer treatment.

Designed by Varian Medical Systems,TrueBeam uses image-guided radiotherapy and radiosurgery to treat cancer — lung, breast, prostate, stomach and brain — anywhere radiation therapy is needed while avoiding healthy tissues and organs. The expanded treatments also include stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy, image-guided radiotherapy and intensity-modulated radiotherapy.

According to its web site, “TrueBeam rotates around the body to deliver radiation therapy from nearly any angle. The system provides real-time imaging, which allows a doctor to direct higher doses of radiation with greater accuracy. At the same time, TrueBeam’s respiratory gating technology gives a doctor the ability to synchronize radiation beams with breathing allowing them to treat a moving lung tumor as if it were standing still.”

Now, patients requiring such therapy must travel to Atlanta, sometimes as often as two or three times a week, to be treated.

“Patients won’t have to leave the area anymore to receive specialized radiation treatments,” said Dr. Mark Quinn, a radiation oncologist at Hope.

“This is a state-of-the-art machine located right here in Cartersville that can deliver very precise radiation to very small tumors. A couple of Atlanta metro area hospitals have the technology, but Cartersville is the first in northwest Georgia.”

The new system, a total investment of $3.6 million, including construction costs, is expected to be operational by late summer.