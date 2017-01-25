For an individual whose “heart’s true desire” is to assist others, Kendall Brooke Womack now is relying on the selflessness of others to prolong her quality of life. Diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, the 20-year-old Cartersville resident is urgently awaiting a matching donor for a vital bone marrow transplant.

“I have GATA2 deficiency also known as MonoMAC syndrome,” Womack said. “This is a very rare condition, typically only diagnosed somewhere around 50 times per year. This is a genetic disease [that] left untreated will most certainly manifest into leukemia with little to no chance of survival. My doctor has told me that my only course of action is a bone marrow transplant and as soon as possible.

“Once a match is found, I will be re-admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. My first week will consist of chemotherapy. This process will kill my existing bone marrow. Once this is done, I will receive my transplant. After the transplant, I will begin to receive anti-rejection drugs. Unfortunately, these drugs do come with side effects. If my body doesn’t reject the transplant and basically all goes well, my anticipated hospital stay will be somewhere around four [to] six weeks. The following months will consist of follow-up clinic appointments and a lot of isolation from everything and everyone. It will all be worth it in the end. I am so ready to regain my life and start to feel like myself again. It is my prayer that a matching donor will be found soon. I have had to basically put my life on hold to focus on my health and what will be my very long road to recovery.”

To help Womack obtain a bone marrow transplant, her cousin Mindy Dodson is spearheading a Be The Match marrow donor registry drive Saturday. Geared toward contributors ages 18 to 44, the offering will be presented from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cartersville Public Library, 429 W. Main St. Calling the process “simple,” Dodson explains joining the registry requires about 15 minutes and a cheek swab.

“After many months of watching her being sick with no answer, Kendall recently received her diagnosis,” Dodson said. “While it was really hard to hear, we finally knew what we were facing. Speaking from experience, when your child receives a life-threatening diagnosis, everything else just kind of stops. You learn very quickly how to lean on others for support. I wanted to be there for both her and her parents, however they might need. Months ago, while she was admitted to Emory, I decided to go ahead and be tested, just in case. As soon as I heard that she needed a bone marrow transplant, and with her immediate family not an option, I knew the next step was to start a drive to find her match as quickly as possible. Be The Match has been an incredible organization to work with. With the help of Kendall’s family and friends, and the general public, we are going to find her match. If you’re reading this, you may be her match. You may very well be the one who can save her life, help her to reach her goals and enjoy a healthy and happy future.

“Joining the registry is simple. It will only take about 15 minutes of your time and a simple cheek swab. Only 30 percent of patients are matched with a family member. That means patients like Kendall are 70 percent more likely to be matched with a complete stranger. This is why we are urging everyone to come out. And if worst case you aren’t a match, you’ll already be on the registry if tragedy ever strikes your family. Please continue to remember Kendall in your thoughts and prayers.”

While Womack was not diagnosed until Jan. 17, her initial symptoms developed in early 2016.

“I was tired, could not get enough rest,” Womack said. “I tried eating better and exercising more, getting extra sleep. I’d always refer back to my routine back in high school — I was active, always on the go, probably ate a little better too. At the end of the day, no matter what I’d change I still felt like I could never keep up. I went to the doctor and they had initially found that I was slightly anemic.

“I am a full-time college student at Shorter University, enrolled since August of 2014 where I am pursuing a BSN degree. It has always been my dream to become a nurse. It is my heart’s true desire to help others. I also work a part-time job at a local hospital along with a lot of stress in my family life that was more than difficult to handle even without my school and work schedule. So being tired was just something that was just part of my everyday life.”

After additional blood work was conducted in 2016, Womack’s medical condition started to come into focus.

“I knew something did not feel right, for so long I did not feel like myself, I just didn’t know exactly what it was,” Womack said. “August 2016 was due to be my first year in the nursing program at Shorter. I was required to complete a physical prior to starting the program. So my doctor once again did another round of blood work as part of my physical. At that point he determined that my blood counts were still not right and I needed to be seen by a specialist. In the next round of blood work, they found that my B12 was low, so I began injections.

“The next rounds of blood work indicated no improvement in my numbers. They continued to stay at a critical level. Days turned into weeks, weeks into months, multiple blood [tests] were performed along with hospital stays due to complications from my underlying illness. All autoimmune diseases and infections had to be ruled out. I eventually had a bone marrow biopsy. This biopsy was inconclusive and I was transferred to Emory University Hospital for more testing. The oncologist at Emory ordered a second bone marrow biopsy in November 2016. After a week’s stay and a new round of drugs added to my daily regimen, I was discharged and ordered to limit my exposure to crowds and especially sick people as I am now at a greater risk for infections with a very compromised immune system. It would not be until Jan. 17, 2017 — my second visit to the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory — that I received my official diagnosis.”

Despite her health challenges, Womack continues to remain optimistic and grateful for the community’s support.

“I would like to thank everyone that has worked so hard to schedule, work and participate at the bone marrow donor drive on Saturday,” Womack said. “This is literally life saving work for each individual involved. I am so blessed to be surrounded by such a wonderful support system. I have told myself from the day I received my diagnosis that God knew and loved my donor before I was even born.

“This is just all part of his big beautiful plan. It is part of my faith to believe and rely on that to get me through. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my family, friends, coworkers and this amazing community that has supported me in this fight from the beginning. I love you all.”

For more information about Womack’s health journey or the Be The Match drive, contact Rod Gunn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 770-330-1590 or visit http://join.bethematch.org\KendallWomack.