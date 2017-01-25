Some of Bartow County’s most creative teachers have been rewarded for their ability to think outside the box.

At its annual Teacher Grant Banquet Tuesday night at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, the Bartow Education Foundation awarded 256 grants totaling $119,000 to deserving county educators who needed money for projects they wanted to do to help their students learn.

The new grant total broke last year’s record of $115,027, and the number of grants, valued at up to $500, increased from 248 last year.

“We received 347 of the most creative grants this year that I have ever read,” BEF Executive Director Dot Frasier said. “I’d be sitting at home at night reading, almost asleep, and I’d read this grant, and I’d think, ‘Oh, my goodness, I would love to be in that classroom.’ ... When God made teachers, he picked the most creative souls because they work with his most precious possession — his children.”

Frasier, who defined creativity as “what you can do to make your children want to do better and to get the most from them,” said grants have been given to “every school, every grade level, every department — bus drivers, lunchroom, nurses, custodians, parapros.”

“Everybody that works with children is eligible to present a grant, and we’re so thankful they do because they work with children in a different way,” she said, noting she plans to visit some classrooms to see the grants in action. “One year, we gave a bus driver — I think it was two years ago — a grant, and every other child wanted to transfer to her bus because that bus driver was getting pizza and giving them prizes and doing all this kind of stuff.”

This year, grants were awarded to 147 elementary school teachers, 46 middle school teachers, 62 high school teachers and one transportation employee.

BEF President John Howard congratulated all the grant recipients who were in the room.

“What that means is you submitted for a grant, and we, in return, gave you money,” he said. “Now what’s important about that is not only is it Ms. Dot’s desire to give away all of our money ... it’s that you took the effort to think of something different that you could do in your classroom for our children in the Bartow County School System, and that means more to us than being able to give you the amount of money that we gave you tonight. ... It’s important to us to know that you want to help your children the most, and by you being here tonight and writing a grant and receiving a grant, we know that that is your main goal in life, and we appreciate that so much.”

Superintendent Dr. John Harper called the evening a “very exciting night for all of you.”

“Thank you for your applications for grants, and congratulations on receiving the money,” he said. “I truly, truly appreciate your gift and service to our children.”

During his closing remarks, BEF board member Wayne Moore from Century Bank, which provided the catered dinner from Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse, applauded the teachers for the work they do.

“Ms. Dot said one time it’s a calling, not a profession, and it is,” he said. “The things that youth are going through today, they need a very stable force, and you all are it. ... You think that you’re just making a difference in your classroom today? You’re making a difference in their lives and in their future, and we appreciate you doing that.”

Woodland High language arts teacher Julie Land said she used her $500 grant to buy a class set of books titled “The Secret Life of Bees.”

“It’s a high-interest book to encourage all my high school juniors to read and to appreciate American lit,” she said. “It’s just another one of the things that we use to get them hooked and interested in reading.”

Land said it was “a thrill” to be chosen as a grant recipient again.

“This is my fifth year with Bartow County, and I’ve written five grants and received five grants,” she said. “We’ve been able to purchase literally hundreds of books for our students. I feel honored and blessed, but most of all, I feel proud that I can give my children brand-new books to read because you can’t imagine their faces when they get a new book.”

Kelly Abernathy, the career connections teacher at Adairsville Middle School, received $500 for his grant, Hot Off the Presses: The Heat is On.

“We have a T-shirt printing lab at Adairsville Middle, and we added a couple of new heat presses to the lab and an inkjet printer,” he said. “Last year, I wrote a grant, and I got the Cricut, the vinyl-cutting machine, and this year, I wrote it so that I could use the printer to actually make my own designs and cut those out.”

Abernathy, who has received five or six grants in the past few years, said he loves receiving grants.

“I think it’s a great program,” he said.

School board member Dr. Davis Nelson and Frasier started the teacher grant program 21 years ago and made it one of the programs covered by the BEF when the foundation started in 2001.

Since 2004, the foundation has given away more than $1 million in grant money — donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals — to Bartow County teachers.

Frasier said people want to know how she can ask for donations for the grants, and she tells them she takes herself “out of the equation.”

“I don’t ask for me,” she said. “I ask for our children, and we do anything for our children, don’t we? Yes, we do.”