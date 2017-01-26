A weekend visioning session by the Cartersville City Council resulted in 10 goals to meet within the year.

“We began by asking ourselves several questions,” City Manager Sam Grove said, “Like ‘What are the issues facing Cartersville in the next year?; What are we underestimating?; Where are we losing?’”

The council agreed that the city needs an automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for the electric, water and gas departments.

“The AMI system is a smart reading system that requires very little manual reading,” Grove said. “It automates meter reading so we don’t have such high manpower costs.”

“The next goal is a review of all personnel wage, benefit and incentive programs to ensure the city is competitive in employee recruitment and retention.”

Another priority is updating and maintaining the city’s water infrastructure, some that dates back more than 100 years.

“We are looking at a 10-year, $90 million figure,” he said. “It’s easily a $20-million investment in the existing infrastructure, which includes the older mains. Then you have another $20 million in environmental costs mainly in treatment limits at the wastewater treatment plant. One of the good things is we put in ductile iron, which has a much longer life than plastic or something like that.”

Grove said a continuing problem is making sure that all hotels and motels within the city are compliant with state and local ordinances.

“We have to make sure the requirements are met,” Grove said. “Things like are smoke detectors in all rooms, do cooking areas meet code, the overall cleanliness of the place. There are four or five locations that we are constantly monitoring — It’s an ongoing goal.”

Aesthetic enhancements made up several goals including identification of vacant or blighted properties for redevelopment opportunities or inclusion in the land bank, review of development regulations, sign and building codes and alcohol and zoning ordinances. Other goals are aesthetic improvements to the corridors leading into the city and the downtown railroad bridge.

“We can use the city-county land bank to assist us in acquiring and accumulating those properties,” Grove said. “Then we can work with local builders and developers to put new housing back in those areas.

“There’s a lot of good things going on in Cartersville and we are trying to be supportive any way we can.”

Other topics of discussion included:

• quiet zones at railroad crossings.

• increased traffic and its effect on citizens

• revenue from the film industry

• expanding fiber communications

• outdated ordinances

• improved customer service

• reactive code enforcement