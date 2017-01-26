Chattahoochee Technical College started a new semester with more than 2,000 new students and an increase in enrollment over last spring.

The state’s largest technical college launched its spring semester Jan. 17 with 9,977 students registered for classes, a slight increase over last spring’s 9,400 students who were registered for at least one class at the beginning of the term.

“The start of the spring semester is an exciting time of year as we welcome back students who are finishing their degrees, diplomas and certificates,” President Dr. Ron Newcomb said in a press release. “Students joining us for the first time will also receive the essential tools to be successful in today’s job market. Chattahoochee Tech’s enrollment figures are a direct reflection of the dedication our faculty, staff and students have put forth to make this college a success.”

Vice President of External Affairs Jennifer Nelson said college officials are “very satisfied” with the spring semester enrollment figures.

“While many colleges and universities across the state are seeing a decline in enrollment numbers, Chattahoochee Tech’s enrollment has remained steady,” she said.

“The college’s spring enrollment figures are in line with last year’s enrollment numbers, and we are extremely satisfied with our overall campus head count,” Newcomb said. “We hope to continue this momentum moving forward.”

Offering the most programs of all CTC campuses, the flagship campus in Marietta had a spring enrollment topping 4,100 students on the first day of classes, according to the release.

The North Metro campus in Bartow County is another popular choice for students, with 2,703 students registered to take at least one class there.

First-day enrollment figures for the remaining five campuses were Paulding, 831; Canton, 829; Mountain View, 657; Woodstock, 627; and Appalachian, 386.

The Austell campus continues to be used by the college’s Center for Corporate and Professional Education for workforce development training.

Online classes continue to grow in popularity at CTC. About 40 percent of students are taking at least one course online, while more than 1,300 students are registered for online-only classes.

Programs available exclusively online include accounting, business management, criminal justice technology, fire science, logistics and marketing management.

While Chattahoochee Tech’s spring enrollment is higher than last spring, it’s slightly lower than the fall semester 2016 enrollment of more than 10,500.

“It is typical for colleges and universities to see lower enrollment in the spring compared to the fall, and it is important to recognize that this does not reflect a low retention rate,” Nelson said. “The slight difference in enrollment represents the net effect of fall students who graduated or left the college combined with new and returning students for the spring semester.”

Enrollment figures continue to grow because the college offers its students “the essentials,” Nelson said.

“Our graduates leave with the skills needed to find employment in today’s job market, move on to even higher education or enhance their current job skills,” she said. “This is possible by providing relevant programs, ongoing student support, networking opportunities and highly qualified instructors who guide students toward a successful life.”