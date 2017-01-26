Ushering in the new year on a high note, Melinda Lemmon — executive director for Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development — is delighted to announce the Hühoco Group plans to open a new facility at Highland 75 Corporate/Industrial Park.

Already operating in Mableton under the name First American Resources, Hühoco Group’s subsidiary produces functional and decorative coating systems, with its primary markets being automotive and domestic residential building products.

“The First American Resources project is significant for the community, for several reasons,” Lemmon said. “Certainly, there are a substantial number of retained jobs for Georgia, and the ability for this company to be successful and add new jobs too.

“The company’s work in ... the automotive and construction sectors is strategically important to our region. It also feels great to begin a new year with a quality announcement like this, and open the next chapter in the success story of Highland 75 Corporate/Industrial Park.”

With construction expected to start in the near future, the local company is tentatively set to open this year. Along with creating 200 jobs, the Hühoco Group’s investment in the Cartersville facility will be $24 million.

“Our commitment to Georgia is not only emphasized by our decision to keep jobs in the state,” stated Hühoco CEO Christoph Koslowski in a news release. “It is actually a decision to renew our commitment because we will add even more jobs and invest in an entirely new facility. We are excited to have found such an attractive location with a wonderful team of economic development professionals that will help us navigate the challenges or our ambitious project ahead.”

Located in Cartersville, the facility will be situated on more than 30 acres of land, north of Surya.

According to the news release, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini said, “I’m extremely pleased to welcome Hühoco Group’s First American Resources subsidiary to our community and the Cartersville family of industries. This wonderful company already knows that Georgia is a great place to do business, and we are proud that they have decided to make Cartersville their home. Their investment in our community is appreciated.”