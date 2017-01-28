RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

With California’s Wine Country previously at her fingertips, Valerie Millsaps is embracing the opportunity to broaden her vinous knowledge through the Cartersville Wine Club. Established in August 2016 by Olive Tree & Vine, the club meets weekly at the Cartersville store for wine tasting and live entertainment.

“I go into Southern Muggs for coffee every day and that’s behind the Olive [Tree & Vine] place. So they told me about [the] wine tasting, and I just think that Jennifer is awesome,” said Millsaps, referring to the co-owner of Olive Tree & Vine and Southern Muggs Coffee Shop. “So I went to the wine tasting, and I’ve gone almost every single time since the first one. It’s a great social event — lots of fun.

“I’m from California, and I lived right next to the Wine Country. I lived in Sonoma, which is part of the Wine Country. I used to have to visit clients, and my clients were the wineries. So the winemakers were actually a lot of my friends. ... I was in the Chamber of Commerce for Napa Valley, so I attended many events. So yes, I have a lot of experience with wineries and wine tastings.”

While her favorite wine is Conundrum, the Cartersville resident has enjoyed expanding her appreciation for other blends and varietals.

“I was really excited, actually,” Millsaps said, referring to learning about the Cartersville Wine Club. “I know California wines, but this wine tasting has opened me up to many other wines, [such as] ... South Africa, New Zealand. [At the club’s wine tastings], there’s a lot of laughter and [I enjoy] the social aspect and also learning new wines. I found a lot of new wines I liked.

“... I just think everybody should go. It’s a lot of fun. ... You get to meet a lot of people from Cartersville there.”

Striving to “develop a community,” Mark and Jennifer Smith — owners of Olive Tree & Vine — are excited to create a relaxed atmosphere where area residents can sample a wide variety of wine. Currently featuring 25 couples, the Cartersville Wine Club was formed one month after the store’s first wine tasting.

“We have another store in Marietta where we established a relationship with a local wine store that offers a wine club which we were members of,” Jennifer Smith said. “We wanted to provide a relaxed atmosphere where everyone can come together to try wines that are typically on restaurant menus that they may or may not have ever tried. It’s sometimes intimidating to face a restaurant wine menu and not know about the different wines offered.

“[Our] primary purpose is [to] develop a community. We keep it very casual and relaxed. I hope that everyone learns something about what wines they like and why, and maybe taste wines they might not like to discover more about the differences in grapes, climates, regions, etc.”

Presented on Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the wine tastings are conducted at Olive Tree & Vine, 26 W. Main St. The gathering is free of charge for Cartersville Wine Club members and $5 for nonmembers.

“My favorite part is the social aspect; getting to know everyone, who they are, what brought them here,” Jennifer Smith said. “We have a great group, and I look forward each week to meeting new friends.

“I really want everyone to look forward to coming, knowing that it’s an easy evening out where they can try some new wines that they might not otherwise be able or willing to try. With a wine tasting, there isn’t the commitment of buying a bottle only to discover it isn’t something you like.”

She continued, “We have a rather unique shop in downtown Cartersville with Olive Tree & Vine, which is an ultra premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room offering over 50 varieties for tasting every day as well as Southern Muggs Coffee Shop, which offers locally fresh roasted coffees and live music from local talent. Combining those with our weekly wine tastings seems to be a perfect complement, offering a place for singles, couples, families, friends and neighbors to come together.”

Echoing his wife’s comments, Mark Smith underscores the social aspect of the club as being one of its biggest draws.

“I really enjoy the service aspect of our wine club,” he said. “Being of service to the community, exposing them to a distinctive wine culture and learning together about the different wines from different regions. Our members and visitors have expressed that they enjoy the atmosphere and the fact that it’s not a restaurant or a bar, but a unique place to just get together and enjoy themselves.

“We are not ‘wine snobs.’ We are learning along with our members about all the differences in wines. We aren’t like most ‘wine clubs’ that people have seen or heard about. Ours is a social wine club based on coming together each week and tasting different wine.”

Looking toward the future, Mark Smith has several short- and long-term goals that he hopes to implement.

“One thing we’d like to do in the near future is have a ‘blind tasting’ to learn more about how our palate is developing,” he said. “We’d also like to organize a local wine tour to the Georgia vineyards.

“Long term, we’d like to grow the club to the point where we can have wine tasting on Friday evenings as well as Saturdays giving more opportunity for more people to come and be a part.

“Our wine club is very ‘organic.’ We hope that as it grows that it will be unique and reflect what the members want it to become.”

To join the Cartersville Wine Club, members must be at least 21 and pay a $39.95 monthly fee, which covers two bottles of wine per month and complimentary wine tasting for two each week. For more information, contact Olive Tree & Vine at 678-719-8518 or visit www.olivetreeandvine.com.