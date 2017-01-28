A change in the way Chattahoochee Technical College students are getting information has resulted in a change in the structure of two campuses.

Effective Wednesday, the Mountain View and Canton campuses will become classroom-only campuses, which means student affairs and student financial services will no longer be available at those two locations.

Making the front-line positions in those two departments available only on designated campuses is a streamlining measure for the college, according to Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Trina Boteler.

“Chattahoochee Technical College is always looking for ways to offer our services in a more efficient and effective way,” she said. “An increased amount of students are utilizing the college’s website for information about enrollment and financial services, and with a decline in face-to-face interactions on these campuses, restructuring the Canton and Mountain View campuses allows for potential cost savings.”

Beginning Wednesday, students who need to meet face to face with someone about enrollment or financial services will be directed to the Appalachian, North Metro, Paulding or Marietta campuses.

Boteler said the faculty and staff are aware the restructuring “may cause temporary disruption for our students,” but they’re “taking several steps to make this transition as easy as possible.”

“Our students are our top priority,” she said. “Our faculty and staff are dedicated to providing the best customer service possible to ensure student success. During the transition process, students are encouraged to contact representatives with enrollment or financial services to further discuss any concerns regarding application deadlines, important forms or tuition and fee rates.”

The 789 students at Canton and the 631 students at Mountain View will continue to have other ways of getting information they need if they are unable to travel to another campus to speak with personnel.

“No students should be impacted, as communication options will be available for students to obtain answers to any questions through the website and a video phone that will allow face-to-face conversations with college staff on other campuses,” Boteler said.

No personnel positions were eliminated through the restructuring; employees in those positions have been relocated to other campuses, according to Boteler.

“One staff member located at the Mountain View campus will be relocated to the Marietta campus,” she said.

“Additional personnel in these positions moved to other departments. The college made the decision not to fill positions vacated by personnel who transitioned to other departments within the college.”