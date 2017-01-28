Clear Creek Elementary School is filled with good students who want to serve their community.

The Cartersville school added 34 new members to its National Junior Beta Club and recognized 31 current members during the annual induction ceremony Jan. 20.

The service organization is for fourth- and fifth-graders who maintain all A’s and B’s, with at least three A’s, on each report card and complete three service projects per semester.

Students who meet the academic requirements for one semester are invited to participate in the club, and if they maintain their grades for two semesters and complete the service projects, they’re inducted as members.

“The National Junior Beta Club at CCES is instrumental in providing our boys and girls the chance to provide many services to members of our community,” Principal Dr. Kelly Wade said. “Membership in the Beta Club affords leadership opportunities that will nurture future leaders for the benefit of our community. [Advisers] Ms. [Robin] Morrow and Mrs. [Shelly] Abernathy do an outstanding job in sponsoring the students and providing the service leadership for our students to model. I am fortunate to be able to witness their leadership on a daily basis.”

New inductees are Jade Becerra, Avery Black, Peyton Bowen, Rylie Bright, Oscar Chun, Mackenzie Cornett, Hunter Edmonds, Colby Edwards, Kaitlin Ferguson, Kelsey Fowler, Rachel Gordy, Harley Hannah, Cameron Hawk, Jessica Hogue, Aiyana Jones, Alexis Knight, Reese Leighly, Rylee Mayfield, Savannah Mayfield, Abby McClain, Garrett McGill, Caroline O'Kelley, Macie Pajarito, Brie Patterson, Caden Pearson, Kayden Pineda, Malaki Prioreschi, Lexi Purdue, Brock Slocumb, Connor Smith, Sarah Smith and Lilly Southerland.

Fifth-graders who maintained their membership are Kiele Bagby, Darrien Bailey, Alison Berrios, McKinley Bragg, Bryant Cullifer, Cara Davidson, Peyton Dorn, Jessie Earley, Olivia Ford, Camilla Gollaz, Carson Gray, Trinity Hardin, Bryson Hook, Jaylyn Lowe, Jimmy Manzano, Andrew Martin, Jacob McCollum, Jackson McGill, Mylz McWhorter, Ty Moates, Alysia Montellano, Aislyn Moyer, Justin Peace, Natalie Rogers, Sebastian Rudd, Caroline Schwan, Allyson Thacker, Lindsey Thacker, Annelyse Thompson, Ashley Walker, Thomas Wells and Abby Whisenant.

“This year’s members have truly embraced leadership opportunities and service projects,” said Morrow, noting this is only the second year the school has had a Beta Club. “The new inductees found creative ways to use their talents. A group of chorus students planned a trip to a nursing home over the Christmas break to sing Christmas carols to the residents. Another student made friendship bracelets to sell and donated the money to a charity.”

Since the two grade levels meet on different days, each group has its own set of officers:

• Fifth grade: Peyton Dorn, president; Ashley Walker, vice president; Jake McCollum, secretary; Abby Whisenant, treasurer; Natalie Rogers, reporter; and Cara Davidson, historian.

• Fourth grade: Hunter Edmonds, president; Oscar Chun, vice president; Brock Slocumb, secretary; Jade Becerra, treasurer; Brie Patterson, reporter; and Rachel Gordy, historian.

“I was honored to be elected president of the fifth-grade Beta Club,” Peyton, 11, said. “I wanted to be in Beta Club so I could help other people and the community.”

Hunter, also 11, said he liked being elected president “a lot.”

“It's a lot of fun to me,” he said. “I just wanted to be as great as I could to help the club.”

Members of each club meet once a month for an hour during lunch to discuss service projects, charities and leadership opportunities, Morrow said.

Each club also plans and conducts a grade-level service project each semester, she said. For spring semester, the fifth-grade club will focus on the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while the fourth-graders have chosen to donate money and bring awareness to the Rett Syndrome Foundation.

"The students showed enthusiasm and compassion for others when choosing a charity to support for the spring semester project,” Abernathy said. “Students nominated various charities and explained the significance and focus of each charity. I was pleased to see the students take ownership and become excited about serving others.”

Members also have to complete three service projects that they do on their own every semester, Morrow said.

“Since our students are younger, the focus is on projects rather than hours, like the middle and high school Beta Club requirements,” she said. “The goal is to have students focus on the needs of others and find ways to be of service.”

Jessica, 10, said the induction ceremony “made me feel confident and happy that I did Beta Club.”

“I joined Beta Club because I thought it would be a good experience, and it has been,” she said. “One of my favorite service projects was when I watched my little cousins. It was a learning experience.”

Nine-year-old Harley said she likes the club “because we get to have meetings each month and eat in Miss Morrow's classroom for one hour.”

“I joined Beta Club because I had good grades,” she said, noting one of her service projects was cleaning up outside the school during recess. “I had to do good in class to be invited to join Beta Club.”

Mackenzie, also 9, said she enjoyed the induction ceremony because “I think Beta Club is amazing.”

“I joined because I love helping people,” she said.

At the end of the school year, students who have maintained their grades for at least three semesters and have completed six individual service projects as well as the grade-level service projects earn a Beta Club medal.