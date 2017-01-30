Four years after an EF3 tornado, packing 165 mph winds, tore a wide swath of destruction through Adairsville, the city has for the most part rebuilt.

The story was much different just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013.

The tornado carved a 25-mile path of destruction that flattened homes, left blocks of neighborhoods in ruins, damaged an industrial site and ripped the roof off a bank.

One man, Anthony Raines, 51, was killed when a tree crashed down on his mobile home, crushing him in his bed.

At the Daiki manufacturing plant on the outskirts of town near Interstate Highway 75, employees scurried to safe rooms just before the funnel cloud hit the building. They said they didn't hear a warning siren.

Emergency personnel began arriving within minutes and began house-by-house searches for those trapped or injured.

By 6:30 p.m. authorities said that 442 residential structures were damaged — with 22 being totally destroyed — and 30 commercial properties were damaged, six completely destroyed but no reports of anyone unaccounted for, although searches were continuing.

By midday Thursday, recovery had already begun.

The buzz of power tools filled the air as utility crews from surrounding counties joined local departments repairing or replacing damaged poles and lines. Volunteers manned chainsaws and backhoes and helped remove debris. Emergency personnel were stationed in the area providing safety and security for the scene.

Bartow County Fire Division Chief Dwayne Jamison described the scene to the Daily Tribune-News.

"It started in the Hall Station Road area and it cut kind of a diagonal across the city, across Highway 140 — of course the Daiki plant was hit pretty hard — all the way out to Carr Road off Iron Mountain Road out in that area, and then from there you can see ... on into Gordon County," he said. "[It] looks like bombs had gone off in different areas around the city. It kind of skipped, so you'd have an area of destruction and then you'd have an area that wasn't as bad hurt and then you'd have another area of destruction."

Jamison said crews were still mitigating gas leaks and downed lines.

"We still have fuel leaks, things like that we are dealing with," he said. "Once we get some of that stuff taken care of, it will be a lot more safe for the volunteers to come in."

But it was volunteers that put Adairsville back together again.

People from across Georgia flocked to Adairsville to join the rebuilding effort.

Ken Coomer, pastor of the Adairsville Church of God, coordinated the efforts by churches and countless volunteer groups to repair or rebuild more than 400 homes that were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

“Over half the people in these houses had no homeowner’s insurance, none,” he said in a 2014 interview. “You can see they’re not luxurious homes, but they’re home.”

A visitor would be hard pressed to find evidence of the storm’s wrath, but the memories linger.

Terry West, former director of the public works department says the rebuilding effort is about 90 percent complete.

“We have worked hard to rebuild from the storm,” he said. “Some of the buildings were so badly damaged that they can never be rebuilt, so there’s some vacant lots.”

But for all the damage done, there is pride in the city’s spirit.

“The tornado of 2013 was devastating to the City of Adairsville,” Mayor Ken Carson said. “But the community came together to support one another and the evidence of that support has been demonstrated with the rebuilding that has taken place in the areas most impacted. Our community is resilient. Everyone was willing to lend a helping hand. Bartow County first responders and surrounding agencies offered immediate assistance. Pastor Coomer did an unbelievable job in leading the recovery effort for humanitarian relief, providing food and basic supplies. Local industries like Yanmar offered assistance with heavy equipment. It was truly a humbling experience.”