Students at Excel Christian Academy spent last week celebrating their choice of schools.

Jan. 22-28 was designated National School Choice Week, a nonpartisan, nonpolitical effort that raises awareness about the school choice options parents have for their children.

Held every January, the independent public awareness effort is designed to shine a positive spotlight on all types of educational choices available to children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and home schooling.

“Different kids have different personalities, desires and needs, and we hope parents and educators will take this opportunity to work together to find the school that’s the best fit for each child,” NSCW President Andrew Campanella said in a press release.

Excel, which serves kindergarten through 12th grade, was one of more than 13,000 schools — and one of more than 600 in Georgia — to participate in events across the country.

“We are thrilled to have Excel Christian Academy participate in National School Choice Week by holding these special events,” Campanella said. “The week provides an opportunity for families in communities across America to discover more about the education options available to children. We salute the students, teachers and staff at Excel Christian Academy for their dedication to providing a quality education for children and for their involvement in this nationwide celebration.”

“At Excel Christian Academy, we believe we offer an excellent school choice,” Director of Development Donna Garland said. “We recognize the importance that every student be granted his/her opportunity to learn in an environment that best suits their individual needs and the wishes of their family. National School Choice Week brings attention to these needs. We want our students, parents and the local community to know that we fully embrace school choice.”

Students, parents and faculty at the Cartersville school celebrated at two assemblies Jan. 20 and last Friday in the gym.

“Parents were comparing similarities with each other about why they made Excel the school choice for their children,” Garland said. “The common thread you heard throughout was small classroom settings, being able to pray freely and share about their faith.”

Jamila and Tony Suber had several reasons for sending their kids to the school.

“We enrolled all three of our children at Excel because we wanted smaller classroom environments, greater curriculum continuity between K through 12th grade and an administration that aligned with our Christian beliefs,” they said. “As a family, we’ve experienced all the local school choices, and we believe that we have found a home at Excel that best suits our long-term education goals for our kids.”

Students had the opportunity to write out their thoughts on “I love my school because …,” and a few students from every level of school were able to share those thoughts with the student body, Garland said.

“Also, as a closure to the week, our students pre-K through 12th performed the National School Choice dance routine for our faculty and parents,” she said. “There was excitement throughout our campus among our students, faculty and parents. Students went home on Friday sharing about the fun they had celebrating their school choice.”

The dance, done to “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” was a big hit among the students.

“I enjoyed the dance because it was great to bring everyone together and dance it out for a great cause — having a school choice,” said junior class President Whitney Harris, who’s also a huddle leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “It was fun and something different for the student body.”

“The National School Choice dance was actually fun to learn and perform, even though I do not like to dance,” student council Vice President Bailey Belisario, 18, said. “Overall, I had a great week doing various activities with my friends.”

Sophomore class Vice President Bailey Cox said she thought the week’s events were “really peppy and full of school spirit.”

All three students are happy their parents chose a Christian school for their education.

“Excel provides me with a smaller environment to learn about God and to stay focused on my academics,” Belisario, a senior, said.

Harris, 17, and Cox, 16, both like the fact that the school is a big family.

“We grow spiritually together,” Harris said. “It is great we have the opportunity to pray and learn more about God each day.”

With more than 21,000 events planned nationwide this year, National School Choice Week was the largest-ever celebration of school choice, according to the release.

Events included rallies, round-table discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals and school fairs.