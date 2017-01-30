More than 400 kayakers and canoeists are expected to paddle the Etowah River through Bartow County in June.

Paddle Georgia 2017, an annual event organized by Georgia River Network (GRN) and billed as the country’s largest week-long paddle adventure, will be held June 17-23 and will pass through Dawson, Forsyth, Cherokee, Bartow and Floyd counties with stops planned in Cumming, Canton, Cartersville, Euharlee and Rome.

Registration begins today on a first-come, first serve basis and organizers expect the 450 available spaces to go quickly.

“This will be the 13th Paddle Georgia event since 2005, and we’ve found that the north Georgia rivers that flow through metro Atlanta are among our most popular trips,” said Joe Cook, Paddle Georgia coordinator. “Aside from that, the Etowah is arguably the best family paddling river in the state. It’s a beautiful river, rich in history and though there are small shoals and rapids, it’s a great river for novice paddlers.”

This will be Paddle Georgia’s second adventure on the Etowah; the group also paddled the river in 2006.

The event, designed to connect people with Georgia’s rivers, serves as an environmental education adventure for the whole family, Cook said, noting that in addition to paddling about 17 miles each day, participants learn about the river through nightly programs about the river’s ecology and cultural history and special tours of historic sites and industrial facilities.

It also serves as a fundraiser for the Georgia River Network and local watershed groups working to protect the river. Since the inaugural Paddle Georgia in 2005, GRN has introduced more than 4,000 paddlers to more than 1,200 miles of water trails on 13 Georgia rivers. Along the way the event has generated more than $400,000 for river protection. The Coosa River Basin Initiative based in Rome and the Upper Etowah River Alliance based in Canton will be the local groups benefitting from this year’s event.

The Etowah, home to three federally-protected fish species, is one of the most biologically diverse rivers of its size in the country.. It is also a place where paddlers can literally reach out and touch history. The river is home to more Native American fish weirs that any other Georgia river. These rock dams, built by the region’s first inhabitants, were used to catch fish and date back 500 to 1000 years.

The route will take paddlers through Dawson, Forsyth and Cherokee counties before bypassing Lake Allatoona. The final three days of the trip will take paddlers through Bartow and Floyd counties and will include a stop at the Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site.

A street party in downtown Cartersville and a River’s End Celebration in Rome are also planned.

Registration fees are $425 for adults, $230 for children 8-17 and $30 for children 7 and under. A very limited number of spaces are available for “Paddle Georgia Lite,” an abbreviated version of the trip that includes just the first two days. Registration fees for Paddle Georgia Lite are $120, $70 and $15.

Additional registration information is available at the Paddle Georgia website at http://www.garivers.org/paddle_georgia or by contacting Joe Cook at (706) 409-0128 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or contacting Dana Skelton at (706) 549-4508 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .