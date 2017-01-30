With 2 Chronicles 20:15 being the cornerstone of his message, the Rev. Charles Ramsey Jr. is looking forward to delivering a presentation on prayer and unity Friday evening. His sermon will help kick off Bartow County NAACP’s first Freedom Revival and Breakfast.

“I joined the NAACP when it was re-established here last year,” said Ramsey, senior pastor of St. Luke A.M.E. Church in Cartersville. “... [With] what the NAACP stood [for] — helping all people, fighting injustices — I felt that being an A.M.E. pastor that it was my calling and part of my responsibility to stand with the NAACP, to fight for rights for all people.

“My message on that night will be [titled] ‘What’s Going to Make America Great Again.’ I am going to talk about what the country needs to do to come together. As you know, we are living right now in a divide. The country is split down the middle. The Republicans are on one side. The Democrats are on one side. And I’m going to talk about what it’s going to take for us to come together [and] be ... unified as the United States of America. ... So my text is going to be coming from 2 Chronicles 20:15. ... The power of this story is when King Jehoshaphat was up against a war ... [and] the community came together and they prayed. So the sermon is going to be centered around the community coming together praying. And when they came together, that’s when the enemy basically fought each other instead of fighting King Jehoshaphat.”

Following Friday’s Freedom Revival at 7 p.m., the Freedom Breakfast — featuring guest speaker Dr. R.L. White — will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. Both events will occur at House of Liberty, 10 Womack Drive S.E. in Cartersville. While the Freedom Revival will be complimentary offering, the Freedom Breakfast will be a ticketed event, costing $10 per person.

“The upcoming Freedom Revival and Breakfast will serve twofold,” said the Rev. Willie J.E. Coombs, president of the local branch. “First as a fundraiser for our annual scholarships, other community efforts, and our annual state and national assessments. Secondly, we hope those who don’t really know much about the NAACP would take this opportunity to see firsthand what the branch is trying to do in and for our community.

“It’s my hope that all will leave both events encouraged and determined to work together for the good of Christ and our community. ... Having a local branch of the NAACP is a positive entity that will add to the strength and development of our entire county as we all learn to live together even though we have obvious differences.”

After more than a 20-year absence, the NAACP Bartow Branch was re-established in September.

“The original NAACP Bartow Branch predates my residency in Bartow, so my educated guess would [be] that the branch was originally established 20-plus years ago,” said Coombs, who also serves as the pastor of Greater New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville. “During that time the branch leadership included the late Rev. Thomas James and the late Janie Stephens. I am not sure when the branch dissolved. However, after being approached several times to re-establish NAACP Bartow Branch 5170, I felt led to reach out to members of the community to see if others also agreed that a branch would be beneficial to our community.

“I met with members of the community in May 2016 and on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, we were ratified and reorganized with [me serving] as branch president; Pastor William E. Reed, 1st vice president; Bishop Jesse Pete Smith, 2nd vice president; Sister Cheryl Cooley, secretary; Brother Dexter Benning, treasurer; and Brother Richard Ellison, assistant treasurer. The NAACP Bartow was and is established to help to make certain that every voice is heard when the call for justice is reverberated in our great community. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., great humanitarian, preacher, civil rights leader stated, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ So as a branch we are committed to pursuing justice for all.”

He continued, “I am passionate about this work because Christ was passionate about the ‘least of these.’ Many times injustices occur and go unchallenged because those facing the injustices are those considered to be the least of these.”

For more information about obtaining tickets for Saturday’s breakfast, call 678-495-1490 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Further details on Bartow’s branch can be obtained by viewing its Facebook page.