Excel Christian Academy has completed the first phase of a four-year real estate contract with Cross Point Church with the sale of the auditorium and old cafeteria facility.

Excel will continue to operate its private K-12 school and child care at its current location at 325 Old Mill Road in Cartersville, pending the completion of the contract, which is expected to take 36 to 48 months.

“This transaction creates a tremendous opportunity for Excel and the many families we serve," CEO Danny Deems said. "Our school community is excited about the future of Excel as planning begins for a new school in a new location. We look forward to a bright future as we prepare to welcome and serve more students and families.”



