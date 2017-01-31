Through his PowerPoint presentation titled “African Americans and Georgia State Parks: A Reflection in a Mirror,” Alton Alford looks forward to interpreting an “important” part of the state’s history Thursday.Starting at 7 p.m., his lecture will be held at the Bartow History Museum, 4 E. Church St. in Cartersville.

“The presentation — PowerPoint — is on a project I [have] been working on but haven’t finished yet that touches on African Americans and their relationship with Georgia State Parks mainly during the Jim Crow era,” said Alford, who has served as the park manager at Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park in Reidsville for the past 12 years.

“George Washington Carver Park is featured, because it was one of the Negro State Parks during that time period along with several other negro parks. It will highlight the Negro State Parks, the New Deal, Recreational Demonstration Areas, Dual-Use Areas and some African Americans who have made contributions to the Georgia Park System like Mr. Atkinson.

“I will have a couple of displays of old park guides that features all of the Negro State Parks and their locations during the Jim Crow era. ... My hope is that this important history though dead to many, not wanting to be remembered by some and unheard of by our current generations will again be talked about and featured, especially at state parks that had connections with these old Negro State Parks in the past. Interpreting this history is important and it’s a part of Georgia history, especially our state park history, thus my reasons for pursuing this project.”

As noted by Alford, George Washington Carver State Park, now known as Bartow Carver Park, was opened in the early 1950s and spearheaded by John Atkinson. A former Tuskegee Airman, he served as Georgia’s first African-American state park superintendent.

Located at 3900 Bartow Carver Road in Acworth, the site currently is operated by the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau. While the venue’s facilities already were available for groups or individuals to rent, the park’s beach was reopened to the public for day use in 2014.

“I do believe this topic will be of interest to area residents, because so many people know of Bartow Carver Park, but don’t realize that it has such a rich and significant history,” said Nicole Masters, manager of programs for the Bartow History Museum. “Al Alford is an expert on this topic, because he has been employed with the state park system for many years and has done extensive research on state parks with a special emphasis on African Americans’ experiences therein.

“I hope attendees of the lecture leave with a deeper understanding of the history of Bartow Carver Park and it’s cultural importance, especially during the turbulent era of segregation in the South.”

Open to the public, Alford’s lecture will be free for BHM members and included in regular admission to the venue for nonmembers. Along with his presentation, attendees also will be able to view a new feature exhibit at the museum highlighting the history of Bartow Carver Park.

For more information about the BHM and its exhibits and programs, call 770-382-3818 or visit www.bartowhistorymuseum.org.