RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville Elementary School teachers, from left, Donna Robertson, Shari Cottle, Lauren Godwin, Emma Jones, and Jorie Wright undergo training to operate Milo, a robot designed to work with autistic students.

The Cartersville City School District has a new face on its staff.

Cartersville is the first school system in Georgia to employ Milo, a social-therapy humanoid robot that works with autistic students on understanding emotions and expressions and learning social behaviors.

The spiky-haired robot — part of the Robots4Autism program developed by Dallas, Texas-based RoboKind — works through tablets to teach autistic students calm-down techniques, greetings, leave-taking skills, conversation dynamics, understanding emotions and social behaviors.

“[Milo] helps teach students social emotional learning so we’re harnessing their learning style through using technology to leverage their strengths to get at their weaknesses — helping them identify and understand social and emotional skills to help them communicate better, to help them work on calm-down strategies and help them work on emotional understanding,” said Christy Burnette, director of client experience at RoboKind.

“Their strengths are iPads, technology and objects like a robot so we’re using those strengths to help with those skills to get at their weaknesses and social deficits and social emotional understanding. Students with autism don’t like to look at us in the face. ... They don’t communicate well with us. It’s not a comfort level for them so we’re using the technology embedded in the comprehensive curriculum that has ... eight evidence-based practices to teach that comprehensive curriculum that helps identify their skills and lesson and teaches them and reinforces them to help with generalization.”

Once the students learn those generalization skills, they’ll be able to use them not just with Milo but also with their peers, parents, facilitators and people in the community, she added.

The program, which the company spent five years developing before releasing it to schools in the summer 2015, features a comprehensive curriculum that’s paired with the robot, according to Burnette.

Milo teaches the lessons from different modules — calm down, conversational, emotional understanding and situational; reinforces them with video modeling that shows the appropriate behaviors; and asks them questions that they answer on their tablets “to show comprehension of that skill,” she said.

“... And as the students are answering questions, teachers actually have a portal to review student data, to look at student gains for student progress,” she said.

After having a group of district educators evaluate the Robots4Autism program, the school board unanimously approved leasing four robots — one for each school — from RoboKind at its December meeting. The three-year lease will cost $55,500.08 and includes instructional support and warranties.

Speech language pathologist Tara Scoggins, who heard about Milo at a conference, was part of the group that vetted the program.

“Once we saw it in action, we were very impressed with the data that was behind it that was showing growth in students that normally wouldn’t see that type of growth,” she said. “To be able to use this and see that type of growth in our students is what we’re looking for.”

Dr. Susan Tolbert, director of special programs for the school system, also is on board with the robots.

“We have a large group of students who just seem socially ‘off’ sometimes, and we can’t really figure out a good program to use with them because we want to be able to model it and have the repetition there,” she said. “So these robots seem to fit all of those kind of areas, and it brought something innovative because we want to move forward with technology, too. It just seemed like a good fit to reach our kids. They don’t necessarily qualify for services, but they have social issues, and that way, we can help all kids that need it.”

A group of 32 professionals — eight from each school — that included counselors, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, special ed teachers and administrators as well as a few instructional technology people gathered at the central office Tuesday for a 5½-hour training session with Burnette.

“I really wanted to have a team of people at each school that could rely on each other to get any kid that needed it access to the robot,” Tolbert said, noting Milo will be offered to any child who would benefit from social-skills training, not just autistic kids.

The director said she was “loving” the training session.

“It’s very interactive,” she said. “I think they’re engaged and excited about it. When I see them all get their phones out, and they’re making videos and pictures, then I know they’re excited about it.”

The educators were excited about Milo and learning how to use him.

“He’s awesome,” Scoggins said. “I’m so excited to be able to have the opportunity to work with the students with this robot. The students are going to be so engaged with this technology. This generation of students, that’s what they’re interested in is technology, and to be able to have them engaged and have them learning this way is going to be really great for our students.”

Having “this tool in our tool kit” to enhance what educators are already trying to teach is “a big deal,” Scoggins said.

“Social interactions are confusing for everybody, and so to be able to have this as a tool to help teach those social skills to our students who struggle with that, that’s going to be great,” she said.

Learning to use Milo was “absolutely” easier than Scoggins expected it to be.

“The tablets — you have a facilitator tablet, which is for the professional, and a student tablet, and you’re engaged with the student the whole time even though they’re engaging with the robot,” she said. “... It’s super easy. Everything is one touch, and I’m fascinated to see how this is going to work. It’s awesome. And [Milo’s] so cute, too.”

The educators took Milo with them to their schools after the training session, and Tolbert said she hopes to start having kids work with him “in a week or two.”

“We want to start small and get comfortable, and then we’re going to start offering it to more and more,” she said, noting she’s leaving it up to each school to develop a plan for where Milo will be kept and how he will be used. “That’s the plan.”