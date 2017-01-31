Generally closed on Sundays, the Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site will open its doors Feb. 5. Taking part in Super Museum Sunday, the Cartersville venue will waive admission fees from noon to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to participate in the statewide Super Museum Sunday, especially because it encourages people to visit historic sites that are in their own backyards,” said Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for the Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Division. “Sometimes people forget what fascinating and important places they have in their own communities. Etowah Mounds has been exceptionally well preserved and was home to thousands of Native Americans 1,000 years ago.

“We have 16 state historic sites offering free admission this Sunday, from FDR’s vacation home to Civil War battlefields. We hope these sites showcase the importance of preserving Georgia’s history for future generations.”

Located at 813 Indian Mounds Road S.W. in Cartersville, the Etowah Indian Mounds is where several thousand American Indians lived from A.D. 1000 to A.D. 1550. Regarded as the most intact Mississippian Culture site in the Southeast, the 54-acre venue features six earthen mounds, a village area, a plaza, borrow pits and defensive ditch.

In honor of Super Museum Sunday, the Etowah Indian Mounds will present guided tours of the property Feb. 5 at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites’ offering is one component of the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday. Calling the festival “the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society,” http://georgiahistoryfestival.org stated, “This year, Super Museum Sunday is bigger than ever, with 85 sites in Savannah, coastal Georgia, Metro-Atlanta, and beyond! Georgians and visitors enjoy free admission to historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest across Georgia.”

To view a complete list of Super Museum Sunday’s participating venues, visit georgiahistoryfestival.org/sms.