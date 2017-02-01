While working to squelch a grass fire on Cedar Creek Road Tuesday, Bartow County firefighters discovered the body of 82-year-old Jimmy Deering lying in a ditch at the scene.

A BCFD crew was initially dispatched to 561 Cedar Creek Road around 2:13 p.m. to a reported grass woods fire that was threatening nearby structures. Upon arrival, crews began working to extinguish the blaze. Bystanders gathered and one witness alerted authorities to the burned body.

“We don’t know if the burns were part of the death or if it may have been something medical," BCFD Chief Craig Millsap said, noting the investigation remains active.

Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton later said it does not appear Deering was dead before the fire grew out of control.

The fire is being investigated by Bartow Sheriff’s investigators. They say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.