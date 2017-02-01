Menu

Cats, Canes Commit on National Signing Day Featured

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS
Woodland High School senior Emmanuel Jones, center, signs a football scholarship to Colorado State University Wednesday in the school's Media Center. Witnessing Jones' signing are, from left, front row, Titus Jones, brother; Marilyn Jones, mother; Stephen Jones, father; Caleb Jones, brother; back row, Dr. Wes Dickey, principal; Tony Plott, head coach; Noah Ludy, teammate; John Howard, athletic director; and Colby Coursey, baseball coach. For more coverage of National Signing Day, see the sports section.
Last modified onWednesday, 01 February 2017 20:56
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Bartow students collecting school supplies, hygiene products for Dougherty County tornado relief
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center