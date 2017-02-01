RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland High School senior Emmanuel Jones, center, signs a football scholarship to Colorado State University Wednesday in the school's Media Center. Witnessing Jones' signing are, from left, front row, Titus Jones, brother; Marilyn Jones, mother; Stephen Jones, father; Caleb Jones, brother; back row, Dr. Wes Dickey, principal; Tony Plott, head coach; Noah Ludy, teammate; John Howard, athletic director; and Colby Coursey, baseball coach. For more coverage of National Signing Day, see the sports section.