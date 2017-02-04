RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Falcons season ticket holder Andy May, left, talks with his sons, from left, Zach and Drew, also dedicated Falcons fans, on the front steps of his Cartersville home. Andy and his wife Susan will attend todays Super Bowl in Houston.

Considering himself a diehard Falcons fan, Andy May is ecstatic to be attending his first Super Bowl. Encouraged by Atlanta’s performance in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers, he is “confident” in the Dirty Birds ability to win tonight.

“The Super Bowl will be the 14th Falcons game I’ve been to this year, so of course I went [to the NFC Championship]. I wouldn’t have missed it,” the 56-year-old Cartersville resident said. “They have only won the NFC Championship one other time and that was on the road in Minnesota. The biggest thing that stood out was how few Packers fans were there. The Packers are a legacy team and are normally well represented. The ATL really showed up.

“... [This will be] my first Super Bowl. I talked myself out of going in 1998. [I am quite] confident that the Falcons can win,” he said, referring to today’s game against the New England Patriots. “... [I think] the [defense] will really show up. [Tom] Brady is an all-timer and [LeGarrette] Blount is a huge running back. I think we could score 30 on the 1978 Steelers. Vic [Beasley Jr.] is a class act and has really exploded this season. Being from Bartow County is just icing on the cake.”

Normally attending Falcons’ games with his “posse,” May will experience his first Super Bowl with his wife of 34 years, Susan. Calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime event,” she is looking forward to cheering for Atlanta in Houston.

“I don’t go to many [Falcons games] — maybe one a year,” Susan May said. “He has a posse of guys who go with him. They even have a tailgate ritual, so I don’t get to go unless someone else can’t make it. I do watch at home. I keep up with what is going on. I also have a Falcons magnet with the schedule on my refrigerator. When I do go with my kids, it’s good quality time, with a lot of laughter and teasing. Great memories.

“ ... I watched [the NFC Championship game] from home. My job was to buy tickets to the Super Bowl if they won. I was texting back and forth during the game. I was the ticket buyer. When the Falcons were winning 17 to nothing, I texted Andy, ‘Now?’ He came back with, ‘Not yet.’ When the score was [24] to nothing, I texted,

‘How about now?’ ‘No.’ When [Julio] Jones went in and it was [31] to nothing, Andy’s text read, ‘Buy now! Buy now!!!!’”

She continued, “... This is a once-in-a-lifetime event especially getting to go when your team is playing. I never really [dreamed] I [would] get a chance to go. I am excited about going. It is fun to get caught up in the hype, put on the team colors and pull for your team. Plus, this is something that makes my husband happy. When the Falcons win, he will be over the moon. I’m really looking for to seeing the Falcons win. I also will enjoy spending some time with my husband.”

A devoted Falcons fan since childhood, Andy May has accumulated a host of fond memories, as well as memorabilia, ranging from more than 150 autographed photographs to a helmet signed by Tommy Nobis and Jeff Van Note.

“[I] became a fan when I was 6,” he said. “[My] best early memory — not a lot of good memories the first 10 years — was the first playoff game against the Eagles. My dad gave me two tickets,” he said, adding among the moments that stand out the most over the years include former Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville’s “Grits Blitz” defense. “... [I have had season tickets for] 17 years. Why? Well, pardon the analogy. I have two football teams. My passion is for Auburn, but I’m married to the Falcons. For better or worse.

“... I’ve been going to Falcons games for a long time and the group of guys that I go with and shared all of the ups and downs with I consider my family.”

Echoing his wife’s comments, May also said the games have provided an opportunity to connect with his immediate family. The couple are the parents of four grown children: Drew, 32; Mary Beth, 31; Zach, 29; and Nick, 27.

“Drew and my daughter-in-law Anna were at the NFC Championship game,” he said. “I take my grandkids to the preseason games since they are only four. But, there are two more grandkids on the way, so they will soon learn to ‘Rise Up.”