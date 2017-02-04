When Jesse McClendon closed a long chapter of his life last week, it affected many, many more people than he ever imagined.

The head custodian at Mission Road Elementary School retired Tuesday after working 43 years in the Bartow County School System, starting at Hamilton Crossing Elementary in 1974 and moving to Mission Road when it opened in 1985.

“Been working so many years, I just decided I’d better get on out of there,” said McClendon, who will turn 77 on May 20. “I hated to go, but I’m giving out now, and I’ve got to have a hip replacement. Got to check it out and see if I’m going to have to have one or not. I hope I don’t have to have one. I’m nervous. But if I have to, I’m gonna go ahead on and have it done while I’m still a little young.”

Principal Sherrie Hughes had mixed feelings about McClendon moving on to the next phase of his life.

“I am very proud of Mr. Jesse and his decision to retire,” she said. “However, Mission Road will never be the same without him. We can never replace or fill his shoes. He was part of the heart and soul of MRES. Needless to say, I was so sad to see him go but at the same time super proud of him. Mr. Jesse will truly be missed at MRES. We all at MRES wish him the best in his retirement.”

Hughes, who worked with the Rockmart resident for 12 years, said he’s an “employee that all bosses love to have work for them.”

“He is such a caring and honorable man,” she said. “He is a super-hard worker who went over and beyond what was expected. Not only did he show up every day with a smile on his face and a spring in his step, but he always had a kind word for parents, students and teachers and staff.”

McClendon, who grew up in Stilesboro near Taylorsville, said he is going to miss everybody at the tight-knit school.

“We’re a family there,” he said. “I’m going to miss the kids and the teachers. We was all just one big family like. It was a school that you come to like. I’ve been there liking [it] for a long, long time so I miss ‘em all right now. I can’t believe that I was going to leave ‘em, but like I said, about ready to get out of there because I’m getting older, not getting younger so I want get out and try to do little traveling or a little fishing or something or other.”

Because McClendon made “such an impact on everyone he had contact with,” the school was planning a large retirement party for him, but “he is such a humble man, he did not want anything big,” Hughes said.

“So we decided to surprise him one morning with the whole school in the gym,” she said. “When Mr. Jesse came into the gym, all the students, teachers and staff stood and applauded for him. Each grade level made something special for him and presented him with their gift, including lots of hugs from the children.”

“He was so well-loved by all who knew him over his 43 years with Bartow County Schools,” Gateway teacher Kim Wynn said. “He was surprised with gifts from our PTO, staff and cards made by students. Many of our staff and students were in tears as he received many hugs and gifts from the students.”

The staff presented him with a special gift — a handmade quilt that Hughes created from Mission Road T-shirts from past years, Wynn added.

“They didn’t want me to go at all,” McClendon said, noting he received a lot of “loving cards” from the students and teachers. “... I love all of ‘em. The kids just had me surrounded out there in the gym. They played one on me. I’m telling you, [if possible,] I’d have just had all of ‘em in my arms. I think I got just about all of ‘em in my arms anyway. ... I miss ‘em, that’s for sure.”

One little girl, an early bird like him, who would talk to Mr. Jesse every morning when she got to school holds a special place in his heart.

“She’d come right straight to me,” he said. “I’d be standing there, waiting on her.”

The girl was so upset that he was leaving that she was “crying like a baby, and the secretary, she said like to started her to crying,” McClendon said.

When she wasn’t at school Tuesday, his last day, he said he “wondered did she get sick again after doing all that crying.”

He said he’s planning to go back to the school “to see what really happened to her.”

McClendon – who attended Stilesboro Elementary and Summer Hill High but quit after finishing ninth grade to work on the farm – said the best part of his job at Mission Road was “just the natural working at the whole school.”

“That was about the main thing, being there and doing my job and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “I enjoyed working there was really the main thing. I just hate to give it up, but I had to give it up. You know how that goes.”

With life in the working world behind him, McClendon isn’t quite sure what he wants to do next, but it won’t be sitting around, doing nothing.

“Right now I’m just going to relax this month, and I don’t know what I’m going to actually do [after that],” said the new retiree, who has a wife, Janice, and son, Jesse, who works at Cedartown Elementary. “When I get settled down a little bit and rested up, I might want a job, find a little part-time job and not just sit down because I ain’t used to sitting down. Whatever I can find, I want to find something that I don’t have to get up as early and go to no more. So I’m just gonna lay back for about a month. Got to get this hip [checked out] then I might get me another full-time job somewhere. Might be back up there at Mission Road.”