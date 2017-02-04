RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Kim Brown, caretaker at Bartow Carver Park, looks over the grounds and the beach from the porch of the park's main pavillion.

Lending his voice to Bartow History Museum’s featured exhibit, Charles Atkinson is helping preserve the rich heritage of George Washington Carver State Park. As the son of the venue’s founder and first superintendent, he briefly reminisces in a 24-minute video on how the park shaped his formative years.

“I’m the son of John Lloyd Atkinson, who was the first African-American park superintendent in the state of Georgia,” he said. “My memories of this [park] are varied and numerous.

“... This place has some beautiful memories for me. I remember learning how to swim, riding in the boat, being on the lake. But we couldn’t go into Cherokee County. If you were African American, you weren’t supposed to go into Cherokee County. We knew that from when we were little bitty children. ... So we didn’t go over there.

The county line was right at the top of this hill there, but we couldn’t go over the top of the hill.”

Titled “The Beach: Bartow County’s George Washington Carver State Park,” the exhibit will be on display through June 3. Providing a personal perspective amongst the other highlighted items, the video presentation contains excerpts of interviews generated by the Oral History Committee — a project of the Etowah Valley Historical Society and BHM. In addition to Atkinson, the recording also features the recollections of Judge Robert Benham, Robbie Callahan, Willie Wofford and John Atkinson’s wife, Bessie.

Now known as Bartow Carver Park, George Washington Carver State Park opened in 1950.

“The Bartow History Museum has been ... a part of the initiative to collect and preserve the history of [Bartow] Carver Park,” BHM Director Trey Gaines said. “We felt that an exhibit on the park’s history could help the efforts underway to increase awareness and usage of the park. There are also plans to provide interpretive panels at the park, and we hope this exhibit will provide a starting point for creating those panels.

“The exhibit contains photographs and stories illustrating pieces of the park’s history. We also have a pair of water skis used by the St. John’s Ski Bees, a black water ski club based in Jacksonville, Florida, who used the site as a summer home, practicing competition tricks and stunts. Unfortunately, we have not been able to collect many artifacts specifically from the park, but we have incorporated many items from the time period that depict a variety of the activities that took place at the park. We are hopeful that visitors to the exhibit who enjoyed the park during its time as a state park will remember objects or photographs in their families that they would be willing to share with the project.”

He continued, “We hope visitors to the exhibit will gain new knowledge about Bartow County’s past and specifically about Bartow’s rich African-American history. This park played a major role in the lives of many African-American families across the region, and its story is one that should be preserved and told.”

Located at 3900 Bartow Carver Road in Acworth, the park currently is operated by the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau. While the venue’s facilities already were available for groups or individuals to rent, Bartow Carver Park’s beach was reopened to the public for day use in 2014.

“It’s hard to imagine, but when the park we know as Bartow Carver Park opened in 1950 on Lake Allatoona, it was the only state park in Georgia where it was legal for African Americans to go,” said Ellen Archer, executive director of the local CVB.

“Of course, this inequity wasn’t just the case in Georgia. Across the country, segregation laws barred African Americans from numerous basic rights. Bartow Carver was originally named George Washington Carver Park and it came about through the efforts of John Lloyd Atkinson from Crawfordville, Georgia.

“When Atkinson, a Tuskegee Airman, returned from World War II, he set to work petitioning the state to set aside land for a park for his people. Lake Allatoona was soon to be completed and Red Top Mountain State Park was soon to be created.

“So, the State Parks System set aside 345 acres within Red Top Mountain State Park for the facility Atkinson envisioned, and George Washington Carver Park was created. As superintendent of the park, John Atkinson became the first black park superintendent in Georgia.

“While there, he built a clubhouse/concession stand, playground, boat ramp, boat and fishing docks, swim beach with diving platform and residence. Atkinson served as the park’s superintendent until 1958, during which time he also established the Girl Scout Camp for Negroes, today known as Camp Pine Acres, on Lake Allatoona.

“... After desegregation, the Georgia State Park System released its lease on the facility to Bartow County. It operated as a component [of the] Bartow Recreation Department until January 2017 when the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau assumed management duties for rentals of the pavilion.”

With Archer noting the park’s history and location on Lake Allatoona will result in “great visitor appeal,” the CVB is tasked with helping promote and introduce Bartow Carver Park to future generations.

“The CVB will be providing rental and management services of the park — exclusive of the ball fields — for Bartow County,” Archer said.

“It became official on Jan. 11, 2017, when Commissioner [Steve] Taylor signed the management agreement. Besides renting the pavilion, we will participate in all development opportunities and market the park as a prime tourism asset.

“Our short-term goals are 1, getting the interpretive signs installed — telling the story; 2, painting the facility; 3, getting directional road signs installed; 4, limited landscape improvements; 5, producing a printed brochure and other marketing materials; 6, working with the Bartow History [Museum] and others in developing interior historical displays; [7], keeping the pavilion open for rentals 364 days per year. Long term: 1, seeing the proposal’s hiking trail system installed; 2, perhaps reintroducing camping, or possibly yurts or glamping.”

On Jan. 31, the “first step in sharing” the site’s history was secured as Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Tourism division awarded a product development grant to Bartow County government for interpretive signage at Bartow Carver Park.

“We are delighted to have [the] assistance and support of the Georgia Tourism division in preserving the civil rights history of Bartow County,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB.

“The grant award of $5,000 will be matched by Bartow County as a first step in sharing the important history of Bartow Carver Park. The plan is to create and install three exterior and four interior interpretive signs by May 2017, with a final project plan due in June 2017.

“Bartow County government, the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Bartow History Museum will work collectively to create the signs detailing the park’s original grill, bathhouses, beach, caretaker’s house and pavilion.

More importantly, photographic images and firsthand histories shared will transport today’s visitors to George Washington Carver Park, where one of Georgia’s first victories in the Civil Rights Movement was achieved.”

Along with visiting the BHM featured exhibit at 4 E. Church St. in Cartersville, Gaines encourages area residents to attend the upcoming George Washington Carver Park Memories Day.

Set for Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event — presented at Bartow Carver Park — will be sponsored by the BHM, Keep Bartow Beautiful, Bartow County government, Etowah Valley Historical Society and the local CVB.

“During last year’s Bartow Carver Park Memories Day, the Bartow History Museum set up scanning stations to collect and scan photographs and documents related to the park’s history,” Gaines said. “We were able to capture images and stories from individuals and families that enjoyed the park from the 1950s through the 1970s. We will do the same thing as part of this year’s Memories Day on Saturday, Feb. 25. The items collected at events like this will enhance the experience of future park visitors by putting the park’s history in context and illustrating its unique story.”

For more information about the BHM and its exhibits and programs, call 770-382-3818 or visit www.bartowhistorymuseum.org.