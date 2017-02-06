The body of a man recovered Thursday from Allatoona Lake has been identified as James Mills, 51, of Taylorsville. Mills drowned around 1 p.m. after two boats collided near Little River Marina in Cherokee County, according to Mark McKinnon, public affairs officer for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. The search for the second victim, Ronnie Bentley, 67, of Canton, remains ongoing, he added.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson Tim Cavender said a fisherman rescued a 68-year-old man but two men were missing.

Mill’s body was found by the Cherokee County Dive Team around 4 p.m. They continued searching for Bentley until 6 p.m. Thursday, then resumed Friday morning.

Unfavorable weather conditions — winds gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and white caps — has hampered the search.

“The water is a little rough, but we are committed to trying to bring some closure to this family,” McKinnon said. “The search has been narrowed down to the area surrounding the Marina.”

McKinnon said the cause of the accident remains unclear and the DNR’s Critical Incident Reconstruction Team will inspect both boats “with a fine-tooth comb” to gather any evidence that could explain what happened. No charges have been filed, as that will be determined by the outcome of the investigation.