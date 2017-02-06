With the Rotary Club of Bartow County’s assistance, the Bartow Literacy Council is striving to boost childhood literacy through the Imagination Library.

“The January meeting focused on whether to use the Ferst Foundation or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide direct-mail books to children 0 [to] 5 years old in Bartow County,” Bartow Literacy Council Chair Valerie Gilreath said. “Both programs send age-appropriate books directly to the homes of enrolled children, one book a month from birth to 5 years old. The most obvious difference in the two programs is the cost per child — $36/year per child for Ferst Foundation and $25/year per child for Imagination Library. The decision was made to utilize Imagination Library to pursue our literacy goals.

“The literacy council was formed in November 2016 to increase early childhood literacy in Bartow County by encouraging parents to read to children early and often. Studies show that talking to children and reading to children in the early childhood years, particularly 0 [to] 2, is critical for brain development and language development and can markedly increase a child’s chances of success later in life. Yet there are many homes where no books are present, particularly in what we would call ‘at-risk’ households.”

Through its partnership with Rotary, the Bartow Literacy Council plans to annually enroll 1,000 first-time students.

“The Bartow Rotary Club has already been utilizing Imagination Library to enroll children in Bartow County for four years and have roughly 140 children enrolled,” Gilreath said. “[Bartow County] public health and Advocates [for Children] have access to children and families and can serve as an enrollment ‘portal’ for the program. It seemed like a natural partnership to join forces. As such, the membership of the Bartow Rotary Club are council members by extension.”

“... The Bartow Literacy Council hopes to enroll 1,000 children in the program in 2017. Enrollment has already begun, so children in Bartow County will begin benefiting immediately. I anticipate that we will continue to target 1,000 new enrollments each year. The long-term goal is to increase literacy and childhood health and wellness in Bartow County, which will give each child the skills they need to succeed in adulthood.”

Echoing Gilreath’s comments, Rotary Club of Bartow County’s president-elect, Greg Patton, also is looking forward to the partnership.

“We are very excited to expand the program that we started for Imagination Library back ... several years [ago],” he said. “Through the efforts of the new partnership that we’ve entered into, it would allow it to be able to reach out to hundreds of more children, to be able to put books in their hands from ... birth to 5 years of age, which we hope somewhat [increases] the literacy rate going into elementary school. So we feel it’s a wonderful program.”

In looking over statistics, Gilreath emphasized the importance of early childhood literacy.

“This cause is particularly dear to me because reading has played such an important role in my own life,” said Gilreath, who serves as the director of grant writing for Bartow County government. “I know firsthand how reading expands and supports a variety of academic skills, such as spelling, vocabulary and grammar. It also has the potential to exponentially increase one’s knowledge beyond what can be experienced firsthand. I was galvanized to this cause when I learned that third-grade reading level is considered a marker for a number of success indicators later in life.

“If a child is not a proficient reader by the third grade — reading on grade level, he/she is much more likely to end up dropping out of school, chronically unemployed and/or in prison. The statistics are sobering, and I have seen evidence of this in my own extended family, as well as some of the populations I’ve had the opportunity to work with through my job with Bartow County government.”

Calling fundraising an “important piece of this program,” Gilreath is reaching out to the public for support.

“As mentioned earlier, it costs $25/year per child to mail the books out each month,” she said. “That means that our fundraising goal to serve our target 1,000 children in 2017 is $25,000. We are encouraging parents and grandparents to donate $25 to enroll their child or grandchild and then donate an additional $25 [to] $50 to pay for the enrollment of a less-fortunate family.

“In addition, the general public is welcome to attend our meetings to help guide decision-making going forward. Our next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Bartow County Health Department.”

For more information, contact Gilreath at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .