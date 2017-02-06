As more businesses across the country include drug testing as a condition of employment, a job seeker’s fate is often determined in Bartow County.

“I have more than 4,500 clients nationwide,” says Tammy Livingood, owner of Livingood Labs, recently voted the small business of the year by the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce. “We serve all kinds of businesses — everything from fast-food chains to hotels to big industries — they all come to us for any pre-employment testing.”

The word “lab” may be a bit misleading. Livingood shares office space with a temporary labor agency in a small rented house in downtown Cartersville. The bathroom doubles as the place to fill the cup should a local job seeker stop by as well as a place for testing specimens if an instant result is requested. In other parts of the country, the client’s byproduct is sent to a testing site — either LabCorps or Quest Labs — and the results are faxed to Cartersville to be read and the results reported.

“We are a third party administrator,” Livingood said. “We don’t actually test unless an instant result is requested.

“I have three part-time employees that sit in front of computers all day and report test results.”

Livingood Labs tests for drug use and conducts DNA paternity tests (whosyourdaddy.ws.) She will also go to a site and conduct random tests.

As an example, Livingood explained, a Pennsylvania hotel may be hiring and the job candidates may need to be drug tested. The candidates are sent to a local collection site, which sends the specimens to an affiliate lab for testing and the results are sent to Livingood, who distributes the results to the proper company.

“We test urine, hair, saliva and blood,” she said.

“If a test comes back positive, the sample is sent to a medical review officer, a prescription expert, who calls the employee and asks if they have a prescription. If they have one, they’re ok; If not...”

Livingood said she worked for a company that did a lot of the testing for the Department of Family and Children services.

“About 10 years ago, they went out of business, she said. “So I paid off a few old lab bills and took over the business.”

Today, Livingood has more than 4,500 clients spread over 15 states.

“In the last 10 years, we have tripled our sales and profits,” she said.

“I’m very proud of what we have accomplished in such a small period of time.”