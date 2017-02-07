Cartersville school board members, central office administrators and principals spent a Saturday morning mapping out goals for the upcoming school year.

The group gathered bright and early on Jan. 28 at the central office for its annual retreat to set a number of goals to improve the school system and to review its strategic plan and the general budget for the 2017-18 school year.

“It is a good practice for our leadership to get together each year to review the state of the system,” Director of Curriculum and Accountability Audra Saunders said. “We looked at our strategic goals and long-range plans to assess our status on each. Communicating in this way allows us to be aware of our status and develop and/or revise action steps and timelines.”

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley began the retreat with a state of the system report.

“It was a general presentation about the system’s financial situation and our plan to continue to improve our academic achievement,” he said. “Our school board is also looking forward to our response this summer on the main two objectives from our system AdvancED review visit last October.”

AdvancED’s two improvement priorities were collaborating across grade levels and content areas to improve student learning and developing a plan for staff members to use data from multiple sources to inform instruction, grading and reporting practices, program evaluation and organizational effectiveness.

Hinesley is requiring each school to address these priorities in their school improvement plan by May 15.

The group also looked at seven goals for the upcoming school year.

• Goal 1: The school system and schools’ College and Career Readiness Performance Index scores shall be higher than the state CCRPI average for each year of the charter term.

“CCRPI ... is currently Georgia’s tool for annually measuring how schools and districts are performing,” Saunders said. “CCRPI scores range from 0-100 and are based on many indicators that look at test scores, graduation rate and other data measuring student readiness for the next level of education and progress toward graduation.”

She also said the school system’s scores have “consistently been higher than the state” and met that goal for fiscal year 2016: elementary school, 84.3, state, 71.7; middle school, 79.3, state, 71.5; high school, 76.7, state, 75.7; and system, 80.9, state, 73.6.

• Goal 2: The school system will demonstrate proficiency and/or improvement in the percentage of students meeting and exceeding standards on the state-mandated assessments over the course of the charter term.

“This means the percentage of students scoring proficient and/or distinguished on the Georgia Milestones end-of-grade and

end-of-course tests will exceed the state average; the percentage of students scoring proficient and/or distinguished will increase each year; Cartersville’s percentages of students scoring proficient and/or distinguished for all content areas of EOG tests in grades 3-8 were higher than the state percentages and increased from the previous year; Cartersville’s percentages of students scoring proficient and/or distinguished exceeded the state percentage and increased for six out of eight EOC tests,” Saunders said.

• Goal 3: The school system will demonstrate proficiency and/or improvement in the percentage of students exceeding standards on the state-mandated assessments over the course of the charter term.

“This means the percentage of students scoring distinguished on the Georgia Milestones end-of-grade and end-of-course tests will exceed the state average; the percentage of students scoring distinguished will increase each year; Cartersville’s percentages of students scoring distinguished for all content areas of EOG tests in grades 3-8 were higher than the state percentages and increased from the previous year; Cartersville’s percentages of students scoring distinguished exceeded the state percentage on three out of eight EOC tests and increased for five out of eight EOC tests,” Saunders said.

• Goal 4: The school system will reduce the achievement gap on state-mandated assessments between minority student groups and all students over the course of the charter term.

“Our efforts are directed at closing the achievement gap and increasing the percentage of minority students scoring distinguished on EOG tests in grades 3-8,” Saunders said. “We reduced the gap for science and social studies and increased the percentage of minority students scoring distinguished in all content areas.”

• Goal 5: The school system will demonstrate an increase in the percentage of students graduating from high school over the course of the charter term.

“There are two cohorts used for these calculations,” Saunders said. “A ‘cohort’ is defined by the year students enter the ninth grade. The four-year cohort measures the number of students who graduate in four years and includes adjustments for student transfers. The five-year cohort measures the number of students who graduate in five years. All states now calculate the graduation rate using the same formula, but each state still sets its own requirements for students to earn a diploma. Georgia still has some of the highest requirements in the nation for students to graduate with a regular diploma.”

Cartersville’s four-year cohort percentage is 84.8, “which is down 1 percent from the previous year but still above the state percentage of 79.4,” and the five-year cohort percentage is 88.2, “which is up 10.2 percent from the previous year and above the state percentage of 81.8.” she said.

• Goal 6: The school system will contract each year to have a study done of its projected five-year and 10-year enrollment using birth-rate and trend data.

“We use that information and compare it to the state’s data to help with our plan to provide quality instruction space for all of our students and staff,” Hinesley said.

• Goal 7: The school system will provide and support an up-to-date technology program that will support a teaching and learning environment in which all participants use technology in a meaningful and effective way to support student achievement and performance.

“The program will also support the effective administrative requirements to better perform the day-to-day operations of the school system,” Technology Director Kristy Hovers said. “This goal is in place, co-existing with the long-range plan, to make sure that technology is an efficient operation and stays in alignment with our system initiatives. The goal is very similar to a technology plan.”

She added this goal details the major technology plans for the next five years.

Long-range facility and equipment planning for maintenance, school nutrition, transportation, technology and fine arts also was discussed at the retreat.

The facility plans include a new lobby and administrative space and rewiring at the primary school, which will begin May 20, and a new athletic facility at the high school, Hinesley said.

“Also, we are always looking to improve the infrastructure of our system, including adding computers for our students,” he said.

Hinesley and Hovers both called the retreat “very successful.”

“It helps our leadership team stay on track for our goals and allows leadership and the school board to be on the same page,” Hovers said.

Hinesley said he thinks the biggest accomplishment to come from the session was “direction on 2017-2018 spending.”

“We will be bringing this to the school board in a month or two for a vote,” he said.