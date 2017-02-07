RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Excel Christian Academy has sold its Old Mill Rd. property to CrossPoint City Church. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Excel Christian Academy and CrossPoint City Church have struck a deal in which the church will buy the school property in two phases over the next four years.

The Cartersville church is purchasing the school’s 12 acres of property and 83,000 square feet of building space at 325 Old Mill Road in Cartersville for $4.75 million, Lead Pastor James Griffin said.

“In the first phase, we are purchasing the building on the front of the property, which includes the worship auditorium, kids’ classroom space and the current cafeteria,” he said. “In phase two, we’ll purchase the other three buildings. We’re paying $2 million now for the first building and investing about $1.8 million into renovations.”

The two entities finalized the deal on the first phase Jan. 30, and the church has already begun renovations, Griffin said.

“Excel will move out of that front building entirely that we’re renovating now,” he said. “We won’t do any other renovations on the property until we purchase the rest in Phase 2 so the school won’t be affected at all in that regard.”

Per the contract, the school can continue to operate in the other buildings for up to four years, according to an Excel spokesperson.

“School and child care operations will continue at the 325 Old Mill Road facility — minus the portions of the transaction that has already been completed,” the spokesperson said. “Certain renovations to the campus have already been completed, including a newly renovated cafeteria.”

“Now that the first phase of our contract with CrossPoint Church has been completed, Excel will work very hard to ensure that our students, faculty and staff enjoy a smooth transition as well as a healthy and safe environment to learn in and to continue their work,” Chief Operating Officer Clay Stewart said in a press release.

The real estate deal has been in the making for about 2½ years, when CrossPoint began looking for potential property to buy and Excel was interested in selling so it could relocate.

“Our current location has been very good for our students and the many families we serve,” the Excel spokesperson said. “However, we’ve always aspired to grow into a new school in a new location. CrossPoint Church has been a blessing to our community, and we are thankful that our interests aligned. We could not have planned this any better. The timing was just right.”

Griffin said there were two main reasons the church is buying the school property.

“We are completely out of space in our current facility,” he said. “Right now, we do four identical services every Sunday — at one point, we were doing five. Our average attendance is approximately 1,300 people, and we’re only working with 15,000 square feet of space. Every week, we’re at capacity and have even had to turn people away at times. Excel gives us ample room to continue growing and to seat more people on Sundays.”

The second reason was being able to have a place where the church could expand its service to the community.

“We’ve prayed for years now that God would give us a property that would allow us to serve our community in even greater ways, and we believe this property is an answer to that prayer,” Griffin said. “We have dreams to open a community center, a counseling center, a leadership training center for interns and church planters and a center to serve those in our community who need hope and help — physically, financially, relationally, emotionally, etc. We’re also dreaming about opening our coffee bar throughout the week, which we operate to raise funds to build clean water wells in west Africa — 100 percent of the coffee bar profits go toward this effort. There are other ways we hope to use the property as well, but overall, we want to offer it back to our community so that CrossPoint can be a blessing to people outside our walls.”

In fact, reaching out to people in the community is the church’s reason for being.

“Our mission and heartbeat as a church is to love and pursue people in the same way Jesus loved and pursued us,” Griffin said. “We never want to be the church that hides out in a building once a week, completely cutting ourselves off from the outside world. Instead, our desire is to get outside our walls, meeting people right where they are in order to offer the same hope and help we’ve found in Christ. When all is said and done, the decision to buy this property centers on that mission. We truly believe that this purchase will allow us to pursue people in ways we can’t right now in our current facility.”

In the first phase, which should be completed by late August or early September, the current auditorium will be renovated into a 900-seat auditorium used primarily for Sunday worship gatherings; the cafeteria will become the kids’ worship auditorium; the 18 classrooms will be used as kids’ classrooms on Sundays; and the lobby will house the fully functioning coffee bar, Griffin said.

During the second phase, the church will begin working toward the community facilities it wants to open, he said.

“Throughout the week, we hope the spaces can be used for other outside events — weddings, funerals, meeting spaces for small groups, etc.,” he said.

Griffin also said the church will sell its current location on South Tennessee Street once it has fully moved to its new campus.

Excel has not purchased any property yet for its new location, and officials aren’t sure where the school’s new site will be, according to the spokesperson.