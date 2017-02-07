Continuing to provide lasting memories, members of the Big Chicken Chorus’ “More Than 4” will deliver Singing Valentines Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This will be our sixth year delivering Singing Valentines in the Cartersville area,” said Bill Devine, a resident of Cartersville. “Years ago most of our Singing Valentines were delivered in the Marietta area due to the fact that the Big Chicken is [a] Marietta-based chorus. However, as the number of Big Chicken Chorus members in the Cartersville area increased, Don Jackson, one of our Cartersville-based singers, thought we should have our own ‘Cartersville-based’ group of singers. Those who have sent or received Singing Valentines love the experience and have spread the word. Demand has increased every year.

“... The recipients of our Singing Valentines, without fail, are delighted. Having a group of men dressed in full tuxedos delivering a personalized valentine card, a red rose and the singing of three love songs, provides memories that last for years.”

He continued, “Most of our singing valentines are delivered to the work place, however, we deliver many to restaurants, bars or homes. We deliver Singing Valentines to wives, husbands, grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sons, significant others — really just about anyone.”

The cost for Singing Valentines will start at $50 for a three-hour window for delivery and increases to $70 and $90 for two-hour and one-hour delivery windows, respectively. The Big Chicken Chorus also will provide telephone valentines across the nation for $25.

“Revenue from Singing Valentines supports the Big Chicken Chorus ... [and] our Real Men Sing program, which hosts events that encourages middle school and high school age young men to get involved in barbershop singing,” Devine said.

Valentine packages include a red rose, personalized card and vocalists singing two old-fashioned barbershop love songs a cappella in four-part harmony. Along with Devine and Jackson, “More Than 4” consists of Jim Cox, Alan Bowen, Mac McKenzie, Steven Smith, Jeff Hoffman, Ron Regan, Bernie Bookman, Ron Magnuson, E. J. Loi, Wayne Stevens, Keith Lay, Frank Evans and Dave Elvers.

According to www.bigchickenchorus.org, “The Marietta, GA Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a.k.a. the Big Chicken Chorus, strives to preserve and encourage the singing of Barbershop Harmony in a professional and congenial atmosphere. Our purpose is to enrich the quality of life in our community, engage our audiences, provide musical education and performance opportunities to the youth of our community, and provide musical challenge and reward to our singers.

“We welcome any opportunity to apply our hobby of singing four-part harmony, and have traveled extensively to present our brand of entertainment to a variety of audiences, both young and old!”

Along with visiting www.bigchickenchorus.org, Singing Valentines can be ordered by contacting Bowen, 770-846-4465, or Devine, 678-448-6888.