Proving age is just a number, the lead character of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” is “living her dream” at 83. Opening Friday at 8 p.m., The Pumphouse Players’ production will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

“I love the idea that age isn’t a factor in your ability to try something new,” said Caitlyn Keller, director of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.” “The main character in the play is 83 and is doing something she loves. I am 23 and directing my first ‘adult’ show, having previously been the co-director of the children’s program Pumphouse Jr. with the amazing Laurel Lowe. So I felt a connection with the main character and her desire to try something that may seem unsuitable for her age. I’m also a huge fan of comedy. I think that making people laugh is one of the greatest aspects of theater, and I’m so happy to be a part of that.

“This show opens with Bridget Charles moving in with her sweet Nana Sylvia for the summer. What Bridget, and everyone else, doesn’t know is that sweet Nana has been running a lingerie boutique illegally out of her apartment. Add in a love struck cop, a hard-of-hearing best friend, a miserly landlord and a shipment mixup no one sees coming, and you are in for a wild ride. This story is one that reminds us that you are never too old to pick up a new hobby — just try and make sure it’s a legal one.”

Following Friday’s performance, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” will be performed Feb. 11, 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. The play’s cast will consist of Karen Ruetz as Sylvia, Sonya Stika as Vera, Alaina Wheelis as Bridget, Tom as Craig Popham, April Branham as Heather, Jack Van Ballegooijen as Mr. Schmidt, Dana OBryan as Clair, Autumn Townsend as UPS person, Tanner Jordan as Other UPS person and Adam Kordecki as The Voice.

“Sylvia is independent and living her dream at the young age of 83,” Ruetz said. “She started out her career working in a brassiere company and loved it, so after her husband passed away, she wanted something to do to prevent boredom. So she decided to make and sell lingerie designed specifically for senior citizens. The boutique, Sassy Slips, Etc, is hidden in her apartment and no one knows about it except her customers. When her granddaughter comes to stay for the summer, the granddaughter along with Sylvia’s best friend, Vera, accidentally discover the hidden shop and the hilarity ensues.

“I love Sylvia because she is independent, fun, sassy and doing something she loves ... mostly for fun. She is the epitome of what I want to be like if I make it to my 80s — following her passion and being creative while making a little extra money.”

She continued, “‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’ is a lot of fun. There is a lot of action, some hidden compartments and a lot of laughter and surprises for the audience. It’ll be a fun play for couples or gal pals who want to have a good laugh.”

Tickets for “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” which is recommended for ages 16 and older, are $18 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://pumphouseplayers.com or call 770-387-2610.