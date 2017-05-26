Bartow Agencies stress water safety

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Luke Moebius and Cody Tomlinson prepare to launch their boat into Allatoona Lake near Red Top Mountain State Park. Boating activity on the lake is expected to be heavy over the Memorial Day weekend.

With Memorial Day weekend underway, Georgia Department of National Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are urging the public to practice safety measures when heading to Lake Allatoona this summer.

“As Georgia State Patrol and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety work to keep the state’s highways safe, DNR Law Enforcement game wardens patrol the lakes, rivers and even a part of the Atlantic Ocean, trying to inform and educate boaters on safe boat operation and enforce the laws that were put in place primarily for safety,” said Mark McKinnon, public affairs officer for Georgia DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. “Boaters on Allatoona Lake, and all of the state’s waterways, should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket; follow all navigation rules and laws; don’t drive distracted; and don’t operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs — prescription drugs too. Designate a sober operator instead.

“We recommend that everyone wear [a life jacket] when boating or swimming in Georgia’s lakes and rivers. State law requires children under 13 to wear a U.S. Coast guard-approved life jacket while boating. Just like a seat belt in a car, life jackets save lives. National statistics show that over three-fourths of all fatal boating incident victims drown, and of those, 84 percent were not wearing a life jacket. Our game wardens rarely pull someone off the bottom who is wearing a life jacket.”

He continued, “So far this year on Georgia waters, we have already had five boating fatalities and seven drownings, and we haven’t even made it to boating season yet. We truly want everyone to enjoy our state’s beautiful waterways this summer, but we also want you to go home safely at the end of the day. A little planning and thinking ahead can mean the difference in a safe day on the water and a tragic one.”

Echoing McKinnon’s comments, Col. James DeLapp — commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District — also stressed the importance of wearing life jackets.

“On Monday, we will remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Memorial Day was first officially observed on May 30, 1868, when flowers were placed on the graves of service members at Arlington National Cemetery,” stated DeLapp in a news release. “Here at the Mobile District, we continue the tradition of taking time to remember and honor the men and women that gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.

“I hope that everyone keeps in mind that Memorial Day weekend also marks the beginning of the summer season. We are delighted that all of our recreation sites are open and that thousands will visit lakes, rivers and beaches this weekend. Please keep in mind, a fun day of swimming or boating can quickly turn to tragedy if you don’t practice good safety measures, something as simple as wearing a life jacket can save a life.”

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ release, 24 individuals drowned participating in a water-related activity, such as swimming, boating and fishing, at Mobile District’s recreation sites in 2016.

“There were six drownings and no boating fatalities on Allatoona in 2016,” McKinnon said. “Without looking at those incidents individually, I can’t say that all of them were preventable. I can say that following safety precautions, such as wearing a life jacket, staying sober when operating a boat and obeying all navigation rules and laws, greatly reduce the chances of dying in a boating incident.

“As for swimming — we are partnering with First Lady Sandra Deal and a number of federal, state and local partners in an anti-drowning campaign called SPLASH,” he said, adding the initiative’s acronym stands for supervision, prevention, look before you leap, arms-length, swim lessons and have a water safety plan.

For more information, visit gadnrle.org, www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/Water-Safety/ and PleaseWearIt.com.