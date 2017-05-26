Memorial Day observances to honor fallen military personnel

While Memorial Day weekend is often referred to as the unofficial kickoff to summer, local veterans look to underscore the purpose of the holiday. In Cartersville, two public services are being fine-tuned for Monday, starting with the American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42’s program at 10 a.m.

“The overall importance [of this service] is to honor the memories of those who have served our country and have given their lives in the service of our country and in addition those who have passed since giving service to our country,” said Post 42 Commander Michael Schwartz, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1998. “One of the misperceptions that some of the public has is that Memorial Day is to celebrate anybody who passed away and that’s not what Memorial Day is.

“It is to memorialize those who have served our country in military uniform. The beautiful thing is now though because of the increased level of patriotism toward our country, people have started tying in not only the military, but law enforcement and other first responders in different ways. But, officially, Memorial Day is to recognize those who have served our country and have passed on.”

The Legionnaires’ program will pay tribute to local veterans who have died in the past year and feature a presentation of colors and a speaker. The observance, which will conclude with lunch, will be held adjacent to the Post’s flagpole on Roosevelt Street in Cartersville, behind Hobby Lobby.

For Schwartz, two of the most touching parts of the service are taps and the ringing of the bell ceremony.

“We’re going to call out the names of all veterans that we’ve been made aware of that have passed since the last Memorial Day,” Schwartz said. “We will strike the bell for each name as we call it out, which is tradition. ... Every time you hear a name called out and the bell gets stuck, it’s very symbolic of a last salute to those veterans. Taps, when it is played, no matter how many times I have heard it over my lifetime, I can’t stop the tears because I know that someday taps will be sounded for my friends who I’ve served with and for me. So it’s a very solemn occasion, but it’s a proud occasion to know that you are honoring those who have served our country.

“ ... The thing that separates a veteran from those that haven’t served is a veteran stood up, raised their hand and swore to give their life for their country. Unless they’ve done that, it’s hard for some people to imagine the camaraderie and the closeness that veterans have for each other ... because they have committed their life for their country.”

Following the American Legion’s program, the Vietnam Veterans of Bartow County’s candlelight service at 8 p.m. will be conducted in front of the veterans memorial — on the grounds of the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, 135 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

“We’ve been doing [this ceremony] for quite a while,” said Norman McCallister, commander of the Vietnam Veterans of Bartow County. “A lot of people think Memorial Day is just a holiday to have barbecues and go places, but we do it to honor all those who have fought and gave their lives in defense of this country. When you’re standing in front of the monument by the courthouse, you have all the names of everyone from Bartow County who lost their lives in one of the wars. You have this feeling coming over you that you’re honoring them, yet you’re remembering some of those that aren’t from this county that you served with who didn’t make it back.

“... We just ask that everybody come out and honors our veterans on Memorial Day, because that’s the reason for the day — to honor those that have fought and ... paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country.”

In addition to participating in the candlelight ceremony, attendees also will be able to view the brick Walk of Honor, which is nearly 50 percent complete. Coordinated by the Vietnam Veterans of Bartow County, the brick offering runs parallel to the government building’s sidewalk and highlights all veterans, not limited to Bartow County residents. For $50, individuals can take part in the Walk of Honor, purchasing a brick inscribed with three lines of information: the military personnel’s name; rank and branch; and years and location of service.

“It shows that there are people [that] not only do they think about their loved ones [or a friend] when they buy a brick ... but it shows that people still are thinking about our veterans and respecting them,” said McCallister, who was a radar operator during the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division from April 1969 to late March 1970.

For more information about the evening observance or the Walk of Honor, individuals can call McCallister at 404-291-3247. Further details about the American Legion and its programs and services can be obtained by visiting www.post42cartersvillega.org.