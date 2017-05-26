Two students earn degrees from GHC, CTC before graduating from high school

Two local high school students will always be able to brag about their feat of earning a college degree before receiving their high school diplomas.

Mary-Kate Billings of Cartersville graduated from Georgia Highlands College a full three weeks before she’ll walk in her June 3 high school commencement from Georgia Cyber Academy, while Kennesaw Mountain High senior Mariah Young finished her associate’s degree from Chattahoochee Technical College, where she took classes at the North Metro campus, a week before graduating from high school.

Both students were part of Georgia’s Move on When Ready program that allows ninth- through 12th-graders to take tuition-free college classes and earn credits toward a degree while still in high school.

Billings, 18, was one of 670 students to graduate from GHC May 13 at The Forum River Center in Rome and was one of six students in the dual-enrollment program to earn an associate’s degree before finishing high school.

“Being able to earn a college degree before my high school diploma has been an absolutely surreal experience,” she said. “I made it my goal to make this opportunity a reality, and now to see it come to fruition is such a rewarding feeling that is simply beyond words. I will forever be thankful for GHC’s help and support throughout this overall uncommon endeavor.”

When she became a GHC freshman by entering the MOWR program fall semester of her junior year, Billings made it her goal to finish her associate’s degree in communications by high school graduation, which takes place next Saturday at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.

“When I first started attending GHC, my MOWR adviser informed me that obtaining an associate’s degree could be done through the MOWR program,” she said, noting it’s “surreal to actually be at this point in my academic career.” “They said, however, that it would take large amounts of work and determination. Right at that moment, I made it my goal to graduate from GHC. Now I have graduated with an Associate of Science Summa Cum Laude, completed all of my general education classes and will be graduating high school with a GPA over a 5.0. The decision to pursue this opportunity has paid off in unprecedented amounts.”

Handling two course loads at the same time was difficult, Billings admitted, but being able to earn a college degree at 18 made the challenge worth it.

“At times, there were many sleepless nights spent studying, working ahead or simply trying to complete multiple assignments that shared the same deadline,” she said. “However, I’d say overall the difficulty level was manageable. It just depends on how willing you are to fully and persistently apply yourself to the work.”

During her four semesters of dual enrollment, Billings said she managed taking as many as eight classes between the two schools, “but I can honestly say it was well worth all of the work.”

“Each semester, the total amount of courses I was enrolled in differed,” she said. “With Georgia Highlands College, I took anywhere from four to seven courses, while I enrolled in about one to three at my high school.”

In high school, Billings was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Meliora Honor Society. In college, she belonged to the Alpha Psi Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa — she was vice president of public relations, was selected as a Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and a GHC All-Academic Team member and won the first-ever Janet Walker Award — served as assistant ad manager and photographer for the student newspaper Six Mile Post and was named an Emerging Leader.

In the fall, Billings will “become an official Owl” when she begins classes at Kennesaw State University in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in English.

“Thanks to the MOWR program, my credits from my associate’s degree will allow me to be classified as a junior,” she said, noting she hopes to eventually earn her doctorate and become an English professor.

Young, also 18, graduated from Chattahoochee Tech May 18 with Associate of Applied Science in environmental technology, a week before walking across the stage to accept her high school diploma from KMHS.

The MOWR student from Powder Springs now is ready to pursue even higher education at the College of Coastal Georgia, where she has been accepted as an honors student for fall term.

“I will complete my four-year degree in about two years or less,” she said in a press release. “This makes my dream of obtaining a doctorate of pharmacy more plausible and shortens that time that I spend in college post high school.”

After hearing a presentation from CTC’s recruitment team, Young said she registered for the MOWR program to get a head start on college. The convenient campus locations and flexible class schedules, including online courses, made it easy for her to complete her general education courses as well as degree courses.

“I am now prepared to transition to a four-year college,” she said in the release. “I am now familiar with the overall college process, from applying, financial aid, books, registering for classes to mapping out a degree-completion path. I have been able to speak to my ability to succeed in a four-year university by highlighting what I have been able to do here at CTC. With that, it made it easier to apply to a four-year university.”

While Young is on track to become a graduate student before most of her peers earn their bachelor’s degree, managing classes on two different levels as a teenager did not come without challenges.

“Outside of just juggling college and high school requirements, my biggest hurdle was that I have a medical condition and had to have several medical procedures over the course of two years,” she said in the release. “That was difficult to keep going, even though a lot of times I was in extreme pain. I would advise someone considering MOWR to really evaluate their current high school obligations. I could commit to the number of classes and time because I was not on a sporting team or something like that. I was still able to participate in high school stuff but not like my peers.”

She called her college experience a “memory saver.”

“I say that because I was not enjoying the high school experience,” she said in the release. “I needed and wanted more of a challenge and diversity. I was able to find that independence with Chattahoochee Tech. I have been able to make positive memories of my high school experience. This is a place where I fit in.”

For more information on GHC’s MOWR program, visit https://www.highlands.edu/admissions/how-do-i-apply/move-on-when-ready/.

For CTC’s MOWR program, visit ChattahoocheeTech.edu.