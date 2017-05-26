CCES students raise $168 to help fight Rett syndrome

Seeing the love that Clear Creek Elementary’s fourth-grade Junior Beta Club showed for a little girl they’d never met was almost more than co-sponsor Shelly Abernathy could take.

In April, about 30 students attended a fundraiser organized by the club at SkyZone in Kennesaw for Rett syndrome, a severe neurological disorder, first recognized in infancy and seen almost always in girls, that often is misdiagnosed as autism, cerebral palsy or non-specific developmental delay.

Beta Club members learned about Rett syndrome this year through the fourth-grade GATEWAY unit study on neuroscience, said Abernathy, who also is a GATEWAY teacher.

Abernathy said she knows a 3½-year-old girl named “Mighty Ivy” Raley who has Rett syndrome, and when students saw a picture of Ivy on her desktop screen saver, their “natural curiosity” allowed her to introduce them to the little girl and make them aware of the disorder.

“Since we were studying the brain, and Rett is a neurological disorder of the brain, it was easy to incorporate the two when we studied about the brain, how it functions and disorders of the brain,” she said. “The kids fell in love with Ivy and wanted an update every week. Many families started following Mighty Ivy on Facebook.”

When the time came for the club to choose a service project to do as a school, members shared their ideas at one of the meetings and explained why they wanted the group to choose their project, Abernathy said.

“Mackenzie Cornett shared her idea, which was for their focus to be for Rett syndrome,” she said, noting she and co-sponsor Robin Morrow let the students discuss their ideas without providing any input. “She explained to the group what Rett syndrome was and introduced them to Mighty Ivy. As all nominations were made, the group then voted on their favorite. The Rett Syndrome Trust Foundation idea got the most votes by a landslide. It was well-received by almost the entire group.”

Rylie Bright, 10, said club members want to help all kids who have the awful disorder.

“We chose the Rett Syndrome Trust Foundation for our charity because this charity needs help, and so does Mighty Ivy,” she said. “She has Rett, and she needs our help and all the other people who have Rett, too.”

Abernathy said as she watched the decision-making process unfold, “my heart just swelled.”

“Seeing the compassion and love these students had for a child they didn’t even know and to want to help raise money for a cure for something that most aren’t even aware exists was overwhelmingly touching,” she said. “If everyone could show love and kindness as these students show, the world would be a much better place. If we can spread awareness for this dreadful disease, then hopefully we can find that cure. One of these students just may be the answer.”

She also said she’s thrilled they chose the foundation as the focus of their project.

“I have seen this disease affect a precious little girl and her family drastically,” she said. “It breaks my heart to watch what they go through. Their best day is not even comparable to my worst day. It has opened my eyes and made me look at my life differently. I try not to take things for granted or complain about the little things.”

Club members decided to do a five-hour fundraiser at SkyZone because it’s a “popular place, and we were hoping lots of people would come,” 9-year-old Rachel Gordy said.

During the next two club meetings, members made posters to hang throughout the school and visited classrooms to advertise the event.

SkyZone donated a portion of the admission price for each jumper from Clear Creek on the night of the fundraiser, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to the foundation, Abernathy said.

Club members raised $168 for the cause, and the money was sent to the foundation in honor of Mighty Ivy Monday, she said.

“In all honesty, I was hoping for more,” she said. “However, I am ecstatic with any amount we can send. All amounts help bring us closer to a cure. It was a busy time of year with ball games, spring events and end-of-the-school-year occurrences. The low turnout was very understandable. A cure for Rett syndrome is so close to being found. Any amount that can ever be donated just brings us that much closer.”

Mackenzie was happy the group was able to raise some money for the foundation.

“We raised $168, and I’m glad about that because every penny counts for every bad disease,” the 10-year-old said.

Jade Becerra, also 10, was glad she and her fellow students were able to give back something to the community, which is one of the lessons Beta Club strives to teach its members.

“I feel good about being in Beta Club because you get to help people, and that feels good to everyone,” she said.

Principal Dr. Kelly Wade is proud of his students for their willingness to help others.

“The experiences that our Beta Club gains in conducting the fundraisers for specific causes provides the students a lesson that will last a lifetime,” he said. “It is critical that, as parents and educators, we instill the importance of giving, supporting and helping causes that our fellow human beings have to endure in this world. I am so proud of our kids here at CCES and hope that they will continue to promote giving as they grow into adulthood.”

For more information about Rett syndrome, visit https://reverserett.org/.