An unusually mild spring means an abundance of snakes

Ricky Koch was taking the trash can to the street four years ago when he was bitten by a copperhead.

The first sensation Ricky Koch remembers was a slight stinging on his right foot.

“I was taking the trash out to the street for pickup,” the Emerson resident said. “I looked down and there was a snake hanging onto my toe. It was underneath the trash container and when I moved it, it bit me.”

Koch recognized the snake as a copperhead and killed it so medical personnel could identify it.

By the time Koch arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw, his foot had begun to swell and turn a hideous blue/black color.

“The pain was intense,” he said. “It felt like someone was stabbing my foot with knives and the throbbing wouldn’t stop.”

Reported cases of snakebites in north Georgia are on the rise this year, and with summer just around the corner, it looks like that number will climb.

The Georgia Poison Center in Atlanta reported a record 466 snakebites last year, but it looks like that record won’t stand long.

There have been about 60 recorded bites in the state already — the first was reported on Jan. 3 — compared to 35 bites this time last year.

“The weather has a lot to do with that,” said Dr. Robert Geller, medical director of the poison center, and professor of pediatric medicine at Emory University. “We had a very mild winter with warmer temperatures, so snakes are more active than usual. It has also been a very wet spring, so they were flushed out of their hiding places.”

Koch still hadn’t realized the seriousness of the bite.

“I expected to receive an antivenin shot and then go home,” he said. “We were planning to leave on a family vacation two days later.”

Instead, doctors began making marks on his leg, something they called “marking margins.”

“They said they were tracking the venom as it traveled through my body,” Koch said. “If it passed two joints — in my case, the ankle and the knee — I would be given antivenin and taken to intensive care.”

Physicians don’t like to give antivenin unless it is absolutely necessary, Geller said, because some people suffer severe allergic reactions.

And it’s expensive.

“Many times, a copperhead bite will heal without giving antivenin,” Geller said. “We don’t like to risk the allergic reaction if the bite will heal on its own.”

Then there is the cost. Geller said just one vial of antivenin costs about $15,000 and the use of several vials can push the hospital bill to more than $50,000.

Koch’s hopes for a family vacation were dashed after the venom passed his knee. He was given several vials of antivenin and transferred to intensive care for the next two days.

Although the bite has healed, Koch’s fears haven’t been allayed.

“I look for snakes everywhere I go,” he said. “I love to walk in the woods, so I bought snake-proof gaiters to wear around my legs. I don’t ever want to get bitten again.”

Bartow County Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Cothran said there haven’t been any reported bites this year, but his department is ready if there is one. All personnel will undergo a course in snake recognition and snakebite protocol in June.

“If you are bitten by a venomous snake,” Geller said. “Don’t try to suck out the venom, don’t chase the snake or try to catch or kill it; just go to the nearest emergency room.”