Bartow Bio: Working at library is perfect job for bookworm Stipe

Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune New

Adult services library assistant for the Cartersville Public Library Meghan Stipe replaces a book. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Books made such an impression on Meghan Stipe when she was a little girl that taking a job at a library makes perfect sense.

Stipe’s love of literature landed her a part-time job in the adult services department at the Cartersville Public Library in January, and she knows she’s right where she should be.

“As a child, my parents read to me every night,” she said. “Books were such an important part of my life, and my mom and I were constantly at the library. We spent hours there, and then we would both load our arms full of books to take home. I remember ‘sneaking’ into the young adult department when I was really young to get books that were scarier or longer or more exciting than the books I could find in the children’s department. I went to more programs than I can count, and I have such fond memories of the summer reading programs and Harry Potter parties of my childhood. Being a part of something like that means so much to me. I love the feeling of creating programs and displays that other people will learn from and enjoy. You are helping people create memories and find books that will influence their lives.”

Name: Meghan Stipe

Age: 26

Occupational title: Adult services library assistant

City of residence: Cartersville

Education: Bachelor of Arts in modern language and culture (German and Spanish) from Kennesaw State University

Family: Mother of two black cats (ha, ha), daughter of local artist Cindy Stipe and retired computer programmer Ken Stipe



DTN: How did you get interested in library work in general and in adult services in particular?

MS: Library work in general feels very natural to me. I have done administrative/secretarial work at almost all of my previous jobs so getting used to the systems and databases at the library has taken some time, but it isn’t like a totally foreign language. I should have known I would end up working with books from the time I was young. I remember getting in trouble for staying up too late reading and my parents hiding books that I wouldn’t stop re-reading.

As far as adult services in particular, honestly I always thought I would be more interested in youth services and working with children, but now that I am here and working with adults, I know that this is my place. Being able to help people my own age and older feels even more special in a way. It is so easy to take my own abilities and education for granted. For example, it is easy for me to look up resources online without a second thought, but to many people, whether it be age-related or otherwise, this is just not something with which they have any experience.



DTN: What are your responsibilities at the library?

MS: Most of what I do is help patrons with computer problems and assist with reader’s advisory. I make bookmarks and flyers with book recommendations, fill book displays and help dream up programs to have at the library. Getting to talk about, read about and put stickers on books all day is a dream job. Aside from that, I work at the reference desk so I answer questions on eBooks and library resources, getting started with genealogy research, local history and attractions, community resources, general job application and resume questions and other various things. I cannot necessarily tell you everything about a subject, but I can definitely help you find the right books, people, organizations and resources for you to learn about the subject for yourself. That old saying “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime” always come to mind when I am working. I feel like I have been successful in assisting someone when they feel confident learning on their own. Most of the time, they know how to do it already and need nothing more than a confidence boost.



DTN: What do you enjoy most about your job and why? What do you enjoy least and why?

MS: I think the part I enjoy most is being invited by patrons to discuss something as personal as what they are reading. That is such a personal thing. Telling someone what you like to read and asking for their advice on what to read next is like opening part of your mind up to a complete stranger. You can tell so much about a person by their favorite genres and authors, and I really love that I have the opportunity to peek into that part of people’s lives.

As far as what I like least, really the only thing I would change would be to work at the library full time instead of only part time. Part of that is my own responsibility. I plan to continue my education and get a Master’s in Library Science, which will afford me many more opportunities in this field.



DTN: What do you think is/are the best thing(s) about the Cartersville Public Library?

MS: We have an incredible library. Our building and collections themselves are quite impressive, but I do not think that is what makes this library so incredible. I have visited libraries across the country – literally, it is one of my hobbies – and I have never been to one that is so full of librarians and staff who truly want to help you succeed and want you to enjoy reading. I guess that means the best part is the staff, and they are the ones I get to work with, so I feel lucky in that regard.



DTN: What kinds of changes would you like to see occur in the library system in the next five years?

MS: I would love to see the library grow. I know how important this resource is to people in the community who are looking for work, homes, friendships, entertainment and knowledge. I, like many people right now, am afraid for the future of our libraries and similar learning institutions, so it is my sincere hope that our library system will continue to grow and flourish.



DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

MS: This is a hard one! I guess the most surprising thing about me is that I have spent months living in various cars on the road, including a Subaru Outback, a Honda CRV and a 1971 Volkswagen Transporter Van. It seems odd, maybe, if you don’t know me, but it has given me the opportunity to explore our country in such a unique, personal and memorable way. I have bathed in many a truck-stop shower and eaten ramen noodles with a camp-stove in many a parking lot, but I wouldn’t trade those experiences for the world.



DTN: What is the best book you’ve ever read, and why was it the best?

MS: That is a very difficult question! Instead of the best book, I think I am going to twist the question a little bit and make it “What book has influenced your life the most?”

In that case, I will choose a children’s book, one of the first books I remember my parents reading to me as a child and still one of my favorite books of all time – “Julie of the Wolves” by Jean Craighead George. This book just hit so many different marks for me. At the time, it was exciting and full of adventure and animals, all wonderful things when you are a little girl. Now, looking back, I see that it touches on femininity and strength, on environmentalism and love of the wilderness. It taught me to treat misunderstood animals, like wolves, with respect but not with blind fear. It taught me about the Inuit people of Alaska and about their struggles as Alaska’s culture changed and threatened to suppress their way of life. Without even realizing it, I learned about cultural sensitivity, protection of the environment and respect of all creatures and people at such a young age, and I feel that it has stuck with me throughout my life. There have been many studies done about how reading fiction makes you more empathetic, and I think that this book is a prime example of that.



DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

MS: Imaginative, introverted, adventurous.



DTN: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what is the one thing you most look forward to accomplishing?

MS: My bucket list has to do with the things that I consider beautiful about humans – music, foreign language, travel, architecture, memorable experiences. It is perhaps more abstract than normal bucket lists, but it is full of things that I want to accomplish during my life. Right now, I am focused on about four things, and I am sure that will change with time: learning a third foreign language, probably Russian; renting an apartment in an old Victorian or Georgian home; learning to play piano; and going back to school to get my Master’s in Library Science.



DTN: If you could have one item — anything you wanted — what would it be, and why would you want it?

MS: If I could have one item, I think I would choose a TARDIS. In case you aren’t familiar with that term, TARDIS stands for “Time and Relative Dimension in Space.” It is a time machine/spacecraft from the television show “Doctor Who” that can travel anywhere in time and space. From that description, I doubt that I need to explain further. A machine that lets me go anywhere and anytime – how amazing would that be?



DTN: What would the title of your autobiography be and why?

MS: “The Girl Who Couldn’t Stop Dreaming.” I spend so much time in my head, dreaming about what I want to do and see next. I read books to make me feel like I am far away in some other time or place, and I watch television shows and movies that do the same. I guess I feel like I am always searching for more – more beauty, more strangeness, more amazing parts of our world. That can be a negative thing, I’m sure, but I also think that is the part of me that has encouraged me to travel and experience so much of the world at such a young age. I have been to around 40 states, driven across the country five times, visited Europe, worked in national parks, but I am still not finished with my never-ending search, and honestly, I hope I never find what I am looking for. I think it is that search, that beautiful dream, that keeps me going.