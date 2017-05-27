3-year-old girl drowns Saturday

According to Bartow County EMS public information officer Brad Cothran, a 3-year-old female drowned at a private swimming pool on Waterford Drive, Cartersville, Saturday afternoon.

At 12:48 p.m., Bartow County EMS, the Cartersville Fire Department and Cartersville Police Department responded to the scene to find the 3-year-old unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing.

CPR was initiated by family, and once on the scene, Bartow County EMS and CFD continued CPR.

The patient was quickly moved to the ambulance without CPR being interrupted.

Once in the ambulance, Bartow County EMS paramedics began advanced life-support measures.

CFD firefighters drove the ambulance to the hospital so both paramedics could continue treatment and resuscitation efforts while en route to Cartersville Medical Center.

Upon arrival at the hospital, efforts were continued by the emergency room staff and emergency room doctor.

The patient did not respond to any treatment methods performed.

Cartersville police spokesperson Lieutenant Mike Bettikofer said in a press release, “... The incident appears to be a tragic accident. However, the investigation is still ongoing and the names cannot be released at this time.”

Bettikofer said more information will be released when available.